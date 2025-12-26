JETOUR and LIWA Join Forces to Host International Off-Road Fan Festival, Writing a New Chapter in the Global Practice of the "Travel+" Strategy

Abu Dhabi, Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the golden sands of Abu Dhabi in the Middle East, the LIWA International Off-Road Festival attracts over 600,000 visitors and off-road enthusiasts from around the world every winter. The LIWA Festival is more than a top-tier competition, it’s a vibrant fusion of desert culture and community revelry. It stands as both a proving ground for off-road mastery and a pilgrimage site for off-road fans.





As an international automotive brand committed to an off-road segment, JETOUR took on the role of Chief Partner at the LIWA. During the event, JETOUR also hosted the 2025 JETOUR Global Fan Festival under the theme "GO WILD GO BEYOND". By creating diverse scenarios and showcasing its products’ advanced capabilities, JETOUR delivered yet another successful embodiment of its "Travel+" strategy.



A key reason LIWA chose JETOUR as a deep partner is the brand’s leading performance in the Middle East. In just seven years, JETOUR has gained a competitive advantage by deeply localizing its operations—including through its Research Institute，which conducts extensive road tests and develops region-specific upgrades like improved thermal management for extreme climates. This strategy is central to JETOUR’s success in the market.

Since its founding, JETOUR has focused on global expansion. As of November 2025, the brand has sold more than 2.1 million vehicles worldwide in just 88 months. The T2 series alone sold 414,000 units in 26 months, emerging as a top seller in multiple markets. Today, JETOUR is present in 100 countries and regions, with over 2,000 sales and service networks that serve both left-hand and right-hand drive markets—solidifying its global footprint.

In today's competitive global market, product excellence alone is insufficient for sustained success. To transcend cultural barriers, brands must build ecosystems centered on user needs. JETOUR's "Travel+ Lifestyle" transforms the brand from a "product provider" to a "lifestyle co-creator." By expanding scenarios and fostering authentic emotional connections, JETOUR engages global users as active participants and brand ambassadors. This strategy embodies the soft-power approach behind its global expansion.





Guided by its “Travel+”philosophy of engaging with "everything users love" , JETOUR organized product co-creation sessions during its fan festival. These sessions brought together global distributor and users from multiple countries to gather structured feedback on design, performance, and experience of both current and upcoming models. For premium models, potential users participated in one-on-one interviews. This user-oriented approach transforms brand-user interaction from one-way communication into a virtuous cycle of active participation and co-creation.

While the "Travel+ Lifestyle" provides the soft power for globalization, product strength is the the foundation. In the premium off-road segment, facing traditional brands with decades of technological heritage, JETOUR competes by innovating locally for regional needs and co-creating with users to optimize the product experience. The results is technology that leads globally while delivering precisely targeted solution, forming the cornerstone of its swift ascent worldwide.

At the LIWA Fan Festival, JETOUR dedicated a zone to modified vehicle culture. It went beyond displaying official modified works like the G700 and T-Series to communicate the "Travel+ Refit". To cater to the global trend of personalized consumption, JETOUR leverages its scalable platforms and diverse product matrix to offer modification options, while building exclusive owner clubs to foster communities. This "Product + Modification" approach transforms vehicle from mere transport into personal statement, deepening the meaning of “Travel+”.

From becoming the Chief Partner of LIWA to successfully hosting the Global Fan Festival, JETOUR has moved beyond brand exposure to lifestyle integration, and beyond product showcase to user co-creation. This marks a new phase in JETOUR's globalization—propelled by the "Travel+ Lifestyle." Moving forward, JETOUR will deepen its strategy powered by both product and lifestyle, replicating and adapting this model in markets worldwide. The goal is to deliver not only quality vehicles, but also an aspirational way to travel.