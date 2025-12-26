OBOOK Holdings Inc. Reschedules First Half 2025 Financial Results Conference Call to December 29, 2025

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) (the "Company" or “OwlTing”), a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group, today announced that it has rescheduled the timing of its upcoming earnings conference call to discuss financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

The Company will now report its first half 2025 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Monday, December 29, 2025. Management will host a webcast to review the results and provide an update on recent business developments.

Date and time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, December 29, 2025

Webcast link:

https://events.zoom.us/ev/AhnregDWeb3i67zc747Ez5p6RrrIdiYhh66vkYA6JsXo7-L_XTeX~AhUjxiXFm5ghdisNg_RrzcUOBG--cAfm9zX1tIFH0v0RcgemGEAESHb2_Q

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.owlting.com/.

About OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OwlTing Group; NASDAQ: OWLS)

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) is a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights statistics, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the “Enterprise & B2B” category of the digital currency market map. The Company’s mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding digital currency economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

OBOOK Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

Henry Fan, Investor Relations Director

ir@owlting.com OBOOK Holdings Inc. Media Relations

Michael Hsu, Public Relations Director

pr_office@owlting.com The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations

Jack Wang, Managing Director

OwlTing@BlueshirtGroup.co



