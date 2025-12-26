



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the digital economy in Southeast Asia accelerates, the traditional search engine optimization playbook is being rewritten.

Leading the change is Rankpage Sdn Bhd, an AI-SEO agency in Malaysia that has officially unveiled core technological frameworks designed to bridge the gap between traditional search and the new era of Generative AI.

While most agencies focus on keyword optimization, Rankpage’s new suite of tools—including SERP-Dominating Technology (DT) and the Global AI Connectivity Backlink (GACB)—aims to future-proof businesses against the shifting landscape of Google AI Search, Gemini, and ChatGPT.

Rankpage’s Next-Generation SEO Innovation

Rankpage has moved beyond standard SEO consultancy. Their methodology is now built on three distinct pillars as follows:

1. SERP-Dominating Technology (DT)

DT powers your website with an unique Rank & Answer framework, built to secure top positions across search engines and AI-driven platforms.

2. Global AI Connectivity Backlink (GACB)

GACB provides backlinks that are recognized worldwide, verified by AI, and aligned with Google’s ranking standards, helping boost your website’s authority and citation strength.

3. Rankpage Satellite Ecosystem (RSE)

RSE is a structured Rankpage ecosystem that surrounds your website with strategic satellite assets to boost domain authority, EEAT, and brand signals across Google’s AI-driven and emerging search platforms for long-term rankings.





A Comprehensive Suite for the Modern Malaysian SMEs

Rankpage’s expansion comes at a time when Malaysian businesses are looking to scale regionally or internationally.

As a full-service SEO agency in Malaysia , their expanded service menu addresses the specific nuances of the local and regional markets:

AI-Ready SEO: Optimizing data structures so that AI platforms like Gemini and Search Generative Experience (SGE) cite your brand as the primary source.



Optimizing data structures so that AI platforms like Gemini and Search Generative Experience (SGE) cite your brand as the primary source. Regional Dominance: Specialized strategies for Local SEO Malaysia , ensuring high visibility in hyper-local searches from KL to Johor Bahru.



Specialized strategies for , ensuring high visibility in hyper-local searches from KL to Johor Bahru. Cross-Border Expertise: Tailored SEO for e-commerce and international markets, supporting clients in Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Australia.



Tailored SEO for e-commerce and international markets, supporting clients in Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Australia. Performance Infrastructure: Beyond content, Rankpage provides SEO Website Design, focusing on Core Web Vitals and conversion-centric UX.

The Vision: Moving Beyond Content Volume

"The future of search isn't about who publishes the most; it's about who provides the most authoritative answer," says Riff Chen, Regional Manager at Rankpage.

"Our goal is to give Malaysian companies the technical infrastructure to compete with global giants. We aren't just an SEO agency; we are a growth partner using artificial intelligence (AI) to secure long-term digital resilience."

By integrating AI-driven strategies with a deep understanding of Malaysian consumer behavior, Rankpage is setting a new benchmark for what businesses should expect from an SEO partner in the region.

About Rankpage

Rankpage is an AI-driven SEO agency headquartered in Kuala Lumpur. Specializing in high-performance search strategies, they provide end-to-end digital growth solutions for SMEs and large enterprises across the APAC region.

