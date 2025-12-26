New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Progresses Through Roadmap Phase 2 with Over 18,500 Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to advance through its development roadmap as participation around the project expands. Now firmly positioned in Roadmap Phase 2, the Ethereum-based DeFi crypto is moving closer to the delivery stage of its lending and borrowing protocol while its early distribution phases approach their later stages.





The combination of ongoing development and growing participation has placed Mutuum Finance among the new crypto projects being closely tracked as 2025 progresses.

Roadmap Phase 2 and Development Focus

Roadmap Phase 2 represents a transition from planning to execution. During this phase, Mutuum Finance is focused on finalizing the core components of its decentralized lending protocol. The system is designed to support both asset suppliers and borrowers through a structured framework that adjusts to market conditions.

At a high level, the protocol will allow users to supply assets and earn yield, while borrowers access liquidity by posting collateral. Interest rates are designed to respond to utilization levels, helping the system balance liquidity without relying on fixed incentives. Risk parameters such as loan to value ratios, liquidation thresholds, and reserve factors are applied on a per-asset basis.

According to statements shared on the project’s official X account , V1 of the Mutuum Finance lending and borrowing protocol is planned for deployment on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. The initial release is expected to include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. ETH and USDT are listed as the first supported assets.

Growing Participation and Investor Base

Participation around Mutuum Finance has increased steadily throughout 2025. The project now reports over 18,500 investors, reflecting broad involvement rather than concentrated interest. This level of participation is often viewed as a sign that awareness is spreading gradually across the market.

In total, Mutuum Finance has raised $19.45M. The funding has grown alongside the project’s roadmap progress, suggesting that development updates and transparency have played a role in sustaining engagement. As Roadmap Phase 2 continues, these figures highlight the scale Mutuum Finance has already reached before the protocol becomes operational.

Presale Structure and Distribution Progress

Mutuum Finance launched its token distribution in early 2025. The MUTM token began at an initial price of $0.01 and has progressed through a structured, multi-phase model. The current token price stands at $0.035, representing a 250% increase from the first phase.

The total token supply is capped at 4B MUTM. Of this amount, 45.5% has been allocated for the presale, which equals approximately 1.82B tokens. To date, 825M tokens have already been sold.

Phase 6 is now nearing completion, with allocation reported at over 99%. As this stage closes, the project is preparing to move into Phase 7, where the token price is set to increase again. Each completed phase has reduced the number of tokens available at lower prices, tightening supply as distribution advances.

This gradual progression has shaped how the token supply is being dispersed across participants. Rather than releasing a large portion of tokens at once, Mutuum Finance has followed a staged approach that distributes access over time.





Community Activity and Participation Tracking

Alongside distribution, Mutuum Finance has maintained visible community activity. One feature supporting this engagement is the 24 hour leaderboard, which tracks daily contributions and rewards the top participant with $500 in MUTM. This system highlights ongoing involvement rather than one-time participation.

The project has also introduced card payment options, which lower the barrier for participation by allowing users to join without navigating complex on-chain steps. Easier access can influence how widely a new crypto project is adopted during its early stages.

Security has been addressed in parallel with development. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 token scan score. This audit focused on the token contract and provided an early assessment of potential issues.

In addition, an independent audit is currently underway with Halborn Security, which is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing contracts. The project has also announced a $50k bug bounty, intended to encourage external researchers to identify code vulnerabilities before the protocol is widely used. For a DeFi crypto that plans to manage user collateral and lending activity, these steps are part of establishing operational readiness ahead of launch.

Infrastructure Plans Beyond Launch

Beyond its core lending functionality, Mutuum Finance has outlined additional infrastructure plans. These include the development of a stablecoin backed by multiple assets, designed to allow borrowers access to stable liquidity while reducing reliance on a single collateral type.

The project also anticipates integrating Layer-2 networks to reduce transaction costs and improve execution speed. These upgrades are relevant for lending protocols, where frequent interactions can make fees a limiting factor.

Price accuracy is another focus. The protocol design anticipates decentralized oracle feeds such as Chainlink, supported by fallback sources. Reliable pricing is essential for collateral valuation and liquidation processes, especially during volatile market conditions.

Positioning as Phase 7 Approaches

As Mutuum Finance progresses through Roadmap Phase 2 and prepares for Phase 7 of its token distribution, several elements are converging. Development milestones are defined, security reviews are ongoing, and a large portion of the allocated supply has already been distributed.

The project’s structured approach to distribution, combined with steady participation growth, places it among the new crypto projects advancing methodically rather than rapidly. With Phase 6 nearly complete and V1 planned for Q4 2025, Mutuum Finance continues to move closer to its next operational stage while maintaining visibility across the DeFi crypto space. Further updates are expected as Roadmap Phase 2 concludes and testing milestones approach.