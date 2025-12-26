Ragnarok: Rebirth was Officially Launched in China on December 25, 2025

Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Ragnarok: Rebirth (Chinese Title: 仙境传说：重生), a 3D MMORPG Mobile game, was officially launched in China on December 25, 2025.

Ragnarok: Rebirth retains the classic essence of Ragnarok Online while introducing 3D graphic, screen convert system and features for integrated exchange system. The game has received an ISBN code by Chinese government in December 2024. The anticipation among users was raised during the pre-registration for its official launch. Ragnarok: Rebirth is published in China by Guangzhou Lingxi Interactive Entertainment Limited, a Chinese game developer and publisher. The game can be downloaded from Apple App Store and TapTap.

Ragnarok: Rebirth is gaining popularity by recording success in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau after its launch in 2024. It recorded first in free download of Apple App Store in Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia, second in free download of Google Play in Thailand, and second in top grossing of Apple App Store and fifth in top grossing of Google Play in Macau.

Gravity stated, "We truly thank all users waiting for the official launch of Ragnarok: Rebirth. To celebrate the official launch, we have prepared various events and look forward to your interest.”

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok: Rebirth Official Website]

https://ror.lingxigames.com/

[Ragnarok: Rebirth Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/cn/app/id6748979765

[Ragnarok: Rebirth TapTap Download Page]

https://www.taptap.cn/app/739444

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

