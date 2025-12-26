Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Law, the modern legal services platform known for its transparent pricing and client-first approach, today announced the publication of a critical new resource: "Is Georgia a no-fault state for divorce?" The guide addresses a common point of confusion for residents, clarifying the nuances of Georgia's dual system of fault and no-fault divorce grounds.





Marble Law Announces New Guide on Georgia's No-Fault Divorce Laws





The full guide is available on the Marble Law blog: https://www.marble.co/blog/family/divorce/is-georgia-a-no-fault-state-for-divorce

Marble Law is garnering a lot of national attention for its client-first model, as demonstrated by the announcement that that they were named Top Divorce Lawyer in Phoenix, Arizona for 2026 by Digital Journal and that the firm has now surpassed 3,200 5-star reviews on TrustPilot. National outlets like Business Insider and Yahoo Finance have covered these announcements, underscoring its growing reputation as a leading and highly-rated divorce law firm in Atlanta, Georgia and beyond.

Key Insights from the New Georgia Divorce Guide

The guide provides essential clarity on Georgia's divorce statutes, which can significantly impact the legal strategy and outcome of a case:

Dual System: Georgia is both a no-fault and a fault state. The no-fault ground is "irretrievably broken," which is the most common and simplest path.

Fault Grounds Exist: The state recognizes 12 fault-based grounds for divorce, including adultery, cruel treatment, and habitual intoxication.

Impact on Alimony and Property: Proving fault can be strategically important, as it may influence the court's decisions regarding spousal support (alimony) and the division of marital property.

Residency Requirement: At least one party must be a resident of Georgia for six months before filing for divorce.

Why Choose Marble Law for Your Georgia Divorce

Navigating the complexities of Georgia's fault and no-fault system requires expert guidance. Marble Law is transforming the legal experience by prioritizing client control and transparency.

The Right Attorney Match: Marble Law uses an advanced matching algorithm to connect you with a rigorously vetted Georgia attorney best suited for your specific case, whether it involves a simple no-fault filing or a complex fault-based dispute. If the fit isn't perfect, the company will switch you to someone better—no hassle, no extra cost.

Financial Clarity: Marble Law eliminates the anxiety of hourly billing. Its pay-per-step pricing means you receive a fixed, upfront price for each stage of your case, approved by you in advance. This ensures you know what you will pay before you pay it, allowing you to budget with confidence, even when complexity increases.

24/7 Case Visibility: Marble Law's secure digital platform allows you to stay organized and informed with 24/7 access to case updates, documents, and communication history. You are never left in the dark about your case's progress, which is vital when dealing with time-sensitive fault claims.

A Modern Approach to Georgia Family Law

Traditional law firms often rely on opaque hourly billing with large, unpredictable retainers, which can lead to financial anxiety and a lack of control for the client. Marble Law offers a modern alternative through its Fixed, Pay-Per-Step Pricing, ensuring clients know the cost upfront. Furthermore, while traditional case management involves phone tag and paper documents, Marble Law utilizes a 24/7 Digital Platform for seamless communication and document management. Finally, unlike the difficult and costly process of switching attorneys at a traditional firm, Marble Law provides Advanced Matching with a no-cost, no-hassle switch guarantee, offering clients Financial Peace of Mind, Clarity, and Confidence throughout their legal journey.

Frequently Asked Questions on Georgia Divorce Laws

Q: If Georgia is a no-fault state, why would I ever file on fault grounds?

A: While the "irretrievably broken" no-fault ground is simpler, filing on a fault ground (like adultery or cruel treatment) can be strategically important. Proving fault may positively influence the court's decision on spousal maintenance and property division. Marble Law's experienced Georgia attorneys are matched to your case to help you determine the best legal strategy, ensuring you understand the pros and cons of each filing option.

Q: Does a no-fault divorce mean we don't need a lawyer?

A: Not necessarily. While the grounds for divorce are simpler, you still need to resolve critical issues like child custody, property division, and alimony. A lawyer ensures your rights are protected and the final settlement is fair. With Marble Law's transparent, pay-per-step pricing, you can get the expert legal guidance you need without the fear of unpredictable hourly bills, making quality representation accessible even for no-fault cases.

Q: How long does a divorce take in Georgia?

A: The minimum time is 31 days after the defendant is served, but the actual time varies significantly based on complexity. Cases involving fault grounds or contested issues take much longer. Marble Law's 24/7 digital platform and responsive legal team help streamline the process by ensuring all documentation and communication are handled efficiently, helping to minimize unnecessary delays.

About Marble Law

Marble Law is a modern law firm that simplifies how people access legal help in areas like family law and immigration. By combining a nationwide network of experienced, local attorneys with a powerful digital platform, Marble makes legal representation more accessible, efficient, and client-focused. With over 75,000 clients served, Marble Law is committed to its mission of ensuring everyone has access to excellent legal care. For more information, visit https://www.marble.co/ and view their reviews on https://www.trustpilot.com/review/marble.co.

Press inquiries can be directed to hello [at] themarbleway.com