Aventon Partners with MrBeast for Beast-Mas Holiday Giveaway

Brea, Ca, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BREA, Calif. — December 23, 2025 — Aventon, one of the fastest-growing ebike brands in the world, announced its participation in creator and philanthropist James Donaldson’s annual Beast-Mas holiday giveaway, widely known through his social and YouTube channels as MrBeast. As part of the highly anticipated campaign featuring giveaways valued at more than $1 million, MrBeast’s team selected 500 Aventon Aventure 3 ebikes to be awarded to participants.

Aventon’s inclusion in the internet superstar’s highly anticipated holiday initiative reflects the brand’s reputation as the gold standard of dependable, rider-forward ebikes designed for real-world use. The collaboration underscores the trust placed in Aventon to deliver reliable rider experiences at scale.

“Aventon’s mission has always been to inspire adventure and equip people to chase it whether that means around the block or up the mountain,” said [Kristopher Heineman, Senior Brand Director at Aventon]. “Partnering with MrBeast this holiday season is an opportunity to introduce our brand to millions of people and provide some holiday cheer to the winners. We’re proud to be a part of the MrBeast community.”

The Aventon Aventure 3 included in the giveaway is a fat tire e-bike that blends rugged capability with a ride that feels agile, responsive, and smooth. The Aventure 3 is equipped with 4-inch tires, a suspension fork, and a suspension seatpost. Powered by a 750-watt motor, it has a range of up to 65 miles. The integrated Aventon Control Unit (ACU) brings next-generation smart features directly to the handlebars, including remote lock, geofencing, and passcode protection, so owners can rest assured their bike is safe. The ACU also provides real-time bike stats through GPS tracking and a 4G connection, allowing riders to monitor performance with ease.

Aventon has over 1,800 authorized dealers and service partners across the U.S., so riders are never far from professional assembly, maintenance, and service in their local communities.



About Aventon

Aventon was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Brea, California. Born from a passion for bicycle racing, Aventon has grown into one of the leading ebike brands in North America. The company’s mission is to redefine adventure by combining innovative technology, thoughtful design, and an outstanding riding experience. Aventon controls the majority of its value chain internally and employs hundreds of staff worldwide to shape the future of two-wheeled e-mobility.



