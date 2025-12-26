BitMart Pay Offers In-Depth Insight Into Crypto Payment Adoption, AMA to Spotlight QR Payment Use Cases in Vietnam With 10,000 VND Mobile Top-Up for Participants

Mahe, Seychelles, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global digital asset trading platform, today announced the official launch of its digital payment solution, BitMart Pay, in the Vietnam market. This milestone marks an important step in BitMart’s expansion across Southeast Asia, with the goal of providing Vietnamese users with a safer, more efficient, and more transparent digital payment infrastructure.

Vietnam has long been recognized as one of the world’s highest crypto adoption markets, with growing demand for convenient and reliable payment methods. The introduction of BitMart Pay is expected to significantly enhance user experience across a range of scenarios, including deposits, withdrawals, cross-border payments, and digital asset management.

BitMart Pay: Connecting Crypto Assets With Local Payment Scenarios

BitMart Pay is built around a core objective: enabling crypto assets to serve real-world use cases. Designed for everyday payment scenarios, BitMart Pay allows users to complete payments using crypto assets through its Scan & Pay feature, while maintaining a simple user flow and improving both payment efficiency and transaction stability.

Key capabilities of BitMart Pay include:

Diverse payment channel support : covering local banks, e-wallets, and major stablecoins

: covering local banks, e-wallets, and major stablecoins Efficient fund processing : optimized transaction routing to enable faster capital movement

: optimized transaction routing to enable faster capital movement Transparent and competitive fee structure : reducing costs associated with asset transfers

: reducing costs associated with asset transfers Deep integration with the BitMart ecosystem: seamless connectivity with trading, account management, and fund operations

According to BitMart, payments should not merely be an extension of trading functionality, but rather a critical gateway connecting digital assets with the real economy.

AMA to Explore Real-World Crypto Payment Applications in Vietnam

To further introduce the product logic and real-world use cases of BitMart Pay, BitMart will host an online AMA session focused on BitMart Pay and QR payment scenarios in Vietnam on December 30, 2025 at 19:00 (UTC+7).

The AMA will be hosted by Vietnamese crypto community Dgroup, with the BitMart team engaging directly with the community on topics including:

How crypto assets can be integrated into Vietnam’s local QR payment infrastructure

Practical use cases of BitMart Pay in everyday payment scenarios

BitMart’s long-term perspective on the Vietnam market and the future of crypto payments

The AMA will be streamed via Dgroup’s official X account. Users can tune in at: https://x.com/Dgroup_Gems

Join the AMA and Receive a 10,000 VND Mobile Top-Up

Participants who join the AMA will have the opportunity to receive a 10,000 VND mobile phone top-up as a participation reward during the event.

Long-Term Commitment to Vietnam’s Digital Payment Ecosystem

BitMart stated that Vietnam is one of its key strategic markets globally. The launch of BitMart Pay in Vietnam represents not only a product expansion, but also a long-term commitment to supporting the development of the local digital finance ecosystem.

Looking ahead, BitMart will continue to focus on real-world payment scenarios and promote broader adoption of crypto assets across additional markets, contributing to the advancement of global digital financial infrastructure.

