Ontario, CA, Dec. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GARVEE.COM, the AI-driven marketplace for high-quality home goods, recently hosted the executive leadership of Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM) at its Shenzhen headquarters. The meeting marks a milestone in cross-border retail collaboration, uniting NFM’s legendary Midwestern values with Garvee’s cutting-edge technological infrastructure.





The Meeting of Minds

The delegation included Irv Blumkin (NFM Chairman) and Amy Myers (NFM CMO), who engaged with Garvee leadership to explore the future of "democratized quality."

The dialogue focused on a shared cultural pillar: "Selling cheap and telling the truth." This philosophy, pioneered by NFM founder Rose Blumkin ("Mrs. B") in 1937, remains the foundation for both companies as they seek to scale affordability in an increasingly digital world.

Strategic Synergies & Exploratory Pathways

The discussion identified three core pillars for future cooperation:

AI-Curated Merchandising: Utilizing Garvee’s predictive AI models to help NFM refine its online product selections based on real-time global demand and manufacturing trends.

Digital Integration: Potential pathways for Garvee’s high-value product lines to enter NFM’s robust e-commerce platform, expanding choices for NFM’s massive North American customer base.

Supply Chain Innovation: Sharing expertise in "asset-light" business models and automated inventory management to lower overhead and keep consumer prices stable.

Quotes of Note

"Engaging with NFM’s leadership reaffirmed our belief that value and honesty are universal retail languages. Their pioneering spirit in making quality accessible mirrors our own journey."



— Garvee Representative



"Lifelong learning is mandatory for modern leadership... The speed, scrappiness, and AI adoption is eye-opening."



— Irv Blumkin, NFM Chairman

About the Organizations

GARVEE.COM

GARVEE.COM is a home improvement company headquartered in Ontario, California. Established for over 15 years, the company operates as a direct-to-consumer platform specializing in a wide array of products for home, lifestyle, and commercial use.

The brand's core identity is built on providing reliable, affordable, and practical solutions. Its product portfolio is organized into several key categories:

Ride-On Toys : A leading category featuring safety-certified children's vehicles.

Home Comfort & Appliances : Noted for high-performance and reliable air conditioning units.

Home Furnishings : Includes space-saving furniture and large-format, washable rugs.

Automotive & Tools : Encompasses automotive maintenance accessories and tools.

Commercial & Agricultural Equipment ：Supplies durable equipment for food service, and farming operations.

GARVEE.COM maintains a positive reputation, evidenced by its high rating on the consumer review platform Trustpilot, which reflects strong customer satisfaction in product quality, service, and delivery.

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Founded by Rose Blumkin and a key member of the Berkshire Hathaway family, NFM is one of the largest home furnishings retailers in North America.

Press Contact:

partner@garvee.com|www.garvee.com/about-us