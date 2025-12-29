Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 22 December 2025 – 23 December 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 52:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|37,670,521
|17.00
|640,243,225
|22 December 2025
|160,000
|18.33
|2,932,800
|23 December 2025
|160,000
|18.73
|2,996,800
|Total, week number 52
|320,000
|18.53
|5,929,600
|Accumulated under the program
|37,990,521
|17.01
|646,172,825
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 42,236,217 own shares corresponding to 2.91% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
