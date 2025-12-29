Datavault AI Inc. Announces Board Approval of Dividend of Dream Bowl Meme Coin II to All Eligible Record Equity Holders of Datavault AI

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DVLT), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, and digital engagement technologies, today announced two major developments to enhance and elevate the profile of Dream Bowl XIV, scheduled for Jan. 11, 2026, at AT&T Stadium, of which the Company is a licensing partner and co-sponsor.

First, Datavault AI, in collaboration with Dream Bowl XIV and NFL Alumni Health, proudly announces a strategic partnership supporting the launch of Dream Bowl Meme Coin II. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing player health, wellness, and long-term care for former professional athletes, while elevating the Dream Bowl’s mission of preparing elite college football talent for the next level—both on and off the field.

“We are genuinely excited to be working with Datavault AI on a breakthrough initiative that brings artificial intelligence, digital assets, and real-world impact together for the first time,” said Billy Davis, two-time Super Bowl champion and Co-Director of Healthcare Initiatives for the NFL Alumni Association . “Datavault AI is building something truly innovative—an AI-powered token designed with purpose, transparency, and long-term potential in mind.”

Second, in commemoration of the Dream Bowl XIV and consistent with Datavault AI’s focus on applying artificial intelligence to level the playing field in professional organizations, the Company is highlighting how AI can support football organizations in identifying and evaluating talent across traditional athletics and e-sports. In connection with these initiatives, and to demonstrate how tokenization can make select aspects of the game immutable, interactive and verifiable, the Board of Directors of Datavault AI (the “Datavault Board”) has approved a dividend of the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II token to all eligible record equity holders of Datavault AI common stock and other equity securities. The record date for this dividend is Jan. 7, 2026.

The record date for the dividend may be changed by the Datavault Board for any reason at any time prior to the actual payment date, and payment of the dividend is conditioned upon the Datavault Board having not revoked the dividend prior to the payment date, including for a material change to the solvency or surplus analysis presented to the Datavault Board. Subject to the right of the Datavault Board to change the record date, the payment date for the dividend will be determined by subsequent resolutions of the Datavault Board, which payment date will be within 60 days following the record date (the “Payment Date”).

In order to receive the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II digital collectibles, all eligible recipients will be required to open a digital wallet with Datavault AI and execute an Opt-In Agreement, pursuant to which such holders will agree, among other things, to the payment conditions set forth therein, and acknowledge that such holders understand the process for receiving the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II digital collectibles, that the Datavault Board can change the record date or payment date or revoke the distribution prior to the payment date, and that the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II digital collectibles may not have or maintain any value.

The Company will provide further instructions regarding wallet setup, token access, and distribution procedures to stockholders of record of Datavault AI on the books and records of the transfer agents of Datavault AI in a subsequent communication prior to the payment date.

Datavault AI remains committed to innovative stockholder value creation. Building on the successful distribution of the original Dream Bowl Meme Coin on Dec. 24, 2025, this special Dream Bowl Meme Coin II distribution celebrates the historic NFL Alumni Health partnership and provides additional utility to stockholders. Each exclusive digital collectible will feature enhanced utility, including immutable proof of ownership. The Dream Bowl Meme Coin II will be airdropped to Data Vault® wallets on or after the Payment Date. Datavault AI will provide detailed instructions regarding wallet setup, token access, and distribution procedures in a subsequent communication prior to the Payment Date.

The Dream Bowl Meme Coin II is a digital collectible intended solely for personal, non-commercial use in connection with the Dream Bowl XIV event. The Dream Bowl Meme Coin II does not in and of itself: (i) represent or confer any equity, voting, dividend, profit-sharing, or ownership rights in Datavault AI or any other entity; (ii) provide any right to receive monetary payments, distributions, or appreciation; or (iii) create any expectation of profit or reliance on the managerial or entrepreneurial efforts of Datavault AI or others. The Dream Bowl Meme Coin II is not designed or intended to function as an investment, currency, or financial product, and it is not being offered, sold, or distributed for fundraising or capital-raising purposes. Use of the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II is limited to entertainment, event-access, and digital-collectible functions. Any transferability features are provided solely to support personal digital item portability and not to facilitate or imply investment or speculative use.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) leads AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions through its collaborative Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI’s Acoustic Science Division includes WiSA®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization across industries including sports & entertainment, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, and energy. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins and secure NIL licensing, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s customizable technology suite offers AI/ML automation, third-party integration, analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at www.dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI,” the “Company,” “us,” “our,” or “we”) and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” “likely” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, Datavault AI’s potential distribution of the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II and the timing thereof (including that the payment date will be determined by subsequent resolutions of the Datavault Board, and that the Datavault Board may change the record date and, as a result, the payment date, once determined), are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to legal proceedings that may be instituted against Datavault regarding the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II and the distribution thereof to Datavault AI’s eligible equity holders; risks associated with the right of the Datavault Board to change the record date and the payment date of the distribution of, and/or to revoke, the Dream Bowl Meme Coin II; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; uncertainties regarding valuation methodologies and third-party reports; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

