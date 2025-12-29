KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 29 December 2025 at 2:45 pm EET

KH Group Plc - Managers' Transactions – Juha Karttunen

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juha Karttunen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: KH Group Oyj

LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 135629/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-12-22

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008924

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4322 Unit price: 0.397 EUR

(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 0.404 EUR

(3): Volume: 5080 Unit price: 0.397 EUR

(4): Volume: 439 Unit price: 0.397 EUR

(5): Volume: 5471 Unit price: 0.397 EUR

(6): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.4 EUR

(7): Volume: 1600 Unit price: 0.4 EUR

(8): Volume: 425 Unit price: 0.399 EUR

(9): Volume: 3900 Unit price: 0.399 EUR

(10): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.399 EUR

(11): Volume: 350 Unit price: 0.4 EUR

(12): Volume: 350 Unit price: 0.4 EUR

(13): Volume: 7499 Unit price: 0.4 EUR

(14): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0.4 EUR

(15): Volume: 2580 Unit price: 0.4 EUR

(16): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.4 EUR

(17): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0.401 EUR

(18): Volume: 486 Unit price: 0.402 EUR

(19): Volume: 11000 Unit price: 0.405 EUR

(20): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.41 EUR

(21): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.41 EUR

(22): Volume: 350 Unit price: 0.41 EUR

(23): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.41 EUR

(24): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.41 EUR

(25): Volume: 1028 Unit price: 0.41 EUR

(26): Volume: 1740 Unit price: 0.41 EUR

(27): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.41 EUR

(28): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.41 EUR

(29): Volume: 13376 Unit price: 0.41 EUR

Aggregated transactions (29):

Volume: 150000 Volume weighted average price: 0.40320 EUR

KH GROUP PLC



