VCI Global Signs Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Controlling 51% Stake in RTCAR Mexico, Secures Tier-1 Production Hub for Global Automotive Giant’s North American Expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered a legally binding term sheet to acquire a 51% controlling equity interest in RTCAR Comercializadora de Suministros Automotrices, S.A. de C.V. (“RTCAR Mexico”), a premier Mexico-based automotive assembly and manufacturing platform. The acquisition provides VCI Global with an immediately operational, scalable industrial base to support high-volume production for a leading global automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) expanding its footprint in North America.

Experienced Automotive Leadership and USMCA-Ready Operations

RTCAR Mexico is led by a seasoned management team with extensive experience across global automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, including senior leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies. The team brings deep expertise in North American manufacturing, supply chain optimization, and USMCA-compliant operations, positioning the platform to meet international standards for quality, cost, and delivery.

The North American automotive industry is a cornerstone of regional manufacturing and global supply chains. According to IMARC Group, the market was valued at approximately US$1.23 trillion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% through 2034, driven by sustained demand for SUVs, hybrid, and electrified vehicles, alongside ongoing innovation in automotive technologies.

Data from Statista shows that combined motor vehicle production across the United States, Mexico, and Canada reached approximately 16.1 million units in 2024, underscoring North America’s strategic importance in global vehicle supply chains. Mexico alone accounts for over 20% of the region’s production, reinforcing RTCAR Mexico’s strategic location for exports and regional delivery.

Strategic Positioning and Multi-Year Production Visibility

The automotive partner is a global OEM with a substantial sales and distribution presence. RTCAR Mexico will serve as a core manufacturing and assembly platform supporting the OEM’s North American market entry, with an initial focus on high-demand SUV and hybrid vehicle models. The existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is expected to convert into a definitive offtake agreement in January 2026, ensuring guaranteed production volumes and providing early revenue visibility. The definitive agreement will formalize multi-year production volumes and commercial terms, establishing a long-term industrial growth pipeline for VCI Global.

“We are not simply acquiring manufacturing capacity; we are securing control of a proven automotive platform with an experienced team and a clear pathway to scaled production. By acquiring a controlling stake in RTCAR Mexico, we are establishing a strategic foothold in the North American automotive supply chain, accelerating our transition into industrial-scale EV and SUV manufacturing, and diversifying VCI Global’s earnings base toward asset-backed, recurring industrial revenue. We anticipate the first vehicle delivery in Q4 2026, marking the beginning of a multi-year growth trajectory,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About RTCAR Mexico

RTCAR Comercializadora de Suministros Automotrices, S.A. de C.V. (“RTCAR Mexico”) is a leading automotive manufacturing platform focused on delivering high-quality, cost-efficient solutions for global automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. Based in Mexico, the company leverages strategic North American operations to optimize supply chains and meet regional trade standards, including USMCA compliance. RTCAR Mexico combines advanced manufacturing processes with a commitment to operational excellence, positioning itself as a reliable partner in the automotive value chain.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital markets solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company’s strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

