New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Expands Investor Base Past 18,500 While Progressing Through Roadmap Phase 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to move through its published roadmap as investor participation grows and development milestones advance. The Ethereum based DeFi crypto project has now expanded its holder base beyond 18,500 participants while progressing through Roadmap Phase 2, according to publicly shared project updates.

The protocol is positioning itself as a next crypto focused on decentralized lending infrastructure, with development activity centered on core protocol mechanics, security reviews, and gradual ecosystem expansion.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to support multiple lending models within a single system. The platform is built around dual lending markets, which aim to serve different user needs while maintaining predictable risk parameters.

One part of the system focuses on pooled liquidity. In this model, users supply assets into shared pools and receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens represent a user’s position and accrue yield based on lending activity within the pool. This structure is intended to provide passive participation for users who want exposure to lending returns without managing individual loans.

The second lending model supports direct borrowing relationships with defined terms. Borrowers provide collateral and access liquidity based on loan to value limits set by the protocol. Liquidation thresholds are designed to protect lenders if collateral values change due to market movement. Together, these models are intended to create a flexible lending environment that can support different asset types and usage patterns as the protocol develops.

Roadmap Phase 2 Progress

Mutuum Finance is currently progressing through Roadmap Phase 2, which focuses on finalizing core protocol features and preparing the system for broader testing. According to the project, key components under development include liquidity pool logic, debt token mechanics, and automated liquidation processes.

The team has stated that the first version of the protocol, referred to as V1, is scheduled for deployment on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. Initial assets planned for testing include ETH and USDT, which will be available for lending, borrowing, and collateral use.

Security remains a central focus as development continues. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK token scan, receiving a score of 90 out of 100. Token scans assess smart contract risk indicators and common vulnerability patterns.

In parallel, Halborn Security is conducting an independent review of Mutuum Finance’s lending and borrowing contracts. The project has stated that the codebase is finalized and currently under formal analysis. Updates are expected to be shared as the review progresses.

Presale Structure and Token Distribution

The MUTM token has a fixed total supply of 4 billion units. Of this supply, 45.5 percent, or approximately 1.82 billion tokens, has been allocated to the presale. The presale began in early 2025 and has progressed through multiple stages.

As of the current phase, the MUTM token is priced at $0.035. The presale has raised approximately $19.45M and continues to expand its holder base. Since the first phase, the token price has increased by around 250 percent as each stage introduced a higher valuation.

The project has stated that the official launch price is set at $0.06. Phase 1 participants would reach a 500 percent increase relative to their entry price if the token reaches that level.

Presale participation is tracked through a 24 hour leaderboard, which rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. The system is designed to encourage consistent participation rather than short term activity.

Positioning Within the DeFi Market

Beyond its core lending markets, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans to introduce a protocol native stablecoin. This asset would be designed to support borrowing demand while maintaining price stability through overcollateralization.

Layer 2 expansion is also part of the longer term roadmap. Moving activity to a Layer 2 network could reduce transaction costs and improve speed, which is considered important for daily DeFi usage. These infrastructure elements are positioned as part of the protocol’s effort to scale responsibly as usage grows.

As a new crypto project, Mutuum Finance is entering a competitive DeFi sector dominated by established lending platforms. Its approach focuses on combining multiple lending models, emphasizing security, and rolling out features in stages.

With Roadmap Phase 2 underway, a growing investor base, and V1 planned for Q4 2025, Mutuum Finance continues to develop its protocol while expanding awareness. Further updates are expected as security reviews conclude and testnet deployment approaches.