Syntiant Expands NDP115 Portfolio with New eWLB and Ultra-Thin Packages, Bringing Advanced Edge AI to Ultra-Compact Devices

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in ultra-low-power edge AI deployment, today announced two new package options for its NDP115 Neural Decision Processor™, extending the chip’s reach into devices that demand highly efficient layouts and exceptionally compact form factors across consumer, industrial and healthcare markets.

Powered by Syntiant’s Core 2™ inference engine, the NDP115 runs speech inferences at just 280 µW (microwatts) and is designed to natively execute multiple deep neural networks across architectures such as CNNs, RNNs and fully connected networks. Ideal for advanced AI-based environmental noise reduction, close-talk and far-field speech, keyword detection and audio event classification, the NDP115 also supports I²C and pulse density modulation (PDM) interfaces for sensor fusion, including multi-axis acceleration, tilt, magnetic field and pressure sensing.

eWLB Package Streamlines Two-Layer PCB Designs

The new embedded wafer-level ball grid array (eWLB) package for the NDP115 is optimized for two-layer printed circuit board (PCB) designs, providing customers with a cost-efficient, high-performance solution for integrating edge AI into high-volume consumer electronics such as voice-enabled smart remotes, streaming devices and other smart home products.

Ultra-Thin Package Expands Possibilities for Hearing Aids and Micro-Wearables

Syntiant’s new ultra-thin NDP115 package is designed for hearing aids, earbuds and other space-constrained wearables. With a maximum height of just 0.31 mm, achieved by reducing the ball diameter to 130 μm (micrometers) and wafer thickness to 180 μm, the compact NDP115 package is enabling next-generation intelligence in the tiniest devices.

“As manufacturers look to integrate always-on intelligence into a wider range of products, Syntiant is enhancing the NDP115 portfolio with packaging options that diversify design choices,” said Nathan Nunley, product line director for NDP Hardware at Syntiant. “From consumer devices requiring streamlined PCB designs to wearable health tech requiring the thinnest form factor possible, the NDP115 packages enable our customers to design smarter, smaller and more efficient products that deliver advanced edge AI for voice and sound processing, without compromising comfort, battery life or cost.”

Availability

Both the eWLB and ultra-thin NDP115 packages are available now. For more information, visit www.syntiant.com/ndp115.

CES 2026

Syntiant will showcase its latest full-stack innovations at the Venetian Toscana Suite 3805/3806 in Las Vegas, January 6–9. Contact info@syntiant.com to schedule a demo of the company’s latest sensor and edge AI solutions.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor, and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

