DF Ventures Closes Deal in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DF Ventures, the investment arm of Drucker + Falk , one of the nation’s most prominent multifamily property management companies, is pleased to announce the sale of Compass at City Center to Penzance for $75.5 million.

DF Ventures acquired the property in 2018 for $46.65 million and implemented a $6.0 million capital improvement program that, together with institutional-quality property management, generated a 24% internal rate of return (IRR) and a 2.85 equity multiple over a seven-year hold period. The value-add strategy included construction of a new clubhouse, comprehensive interior renovations, and targeted amenity enhancements to drive traffic and elevate the resident experience to further enhance curb appeal.





“This investment was a compelling opportunity to leverage DF Multifamily’s property management platform, and we are proud to have delivered strong results for our investors,” said Eric Skow, Director of Acquisitions. “We are deeply grateful for their partnership and confidence over the past seven years.” DF Ventures also extends its appreciation to Drew White, Carter Wood, and the entire Investment Sales team at Berkadia for successfully marketing the property for sale and guiding the transaction to closing.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 9 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk .

