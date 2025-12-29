Dermatologic Surgery Journal Releases Special Issue on Facial Assessment in a Diverse World

Schaumburg, IL, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermatologic Surgery , the official scientific journal of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), has published a special issue on facial assessment with the generous support of Galderma, Inc.

“This special issue was created to provide dermatologists with a practical framework to conduct facial evaluations for patients in a comprehensive manner with a focus on individualized, diversity-sensitive and structured consultations,” said ASDS President Kavita Mariwalla, MD, who served as the special issue’s Guest Editor and lead author. “This concept merges science, art and empathy to ensure safe, equitable care with clinical precision for all patients.”

The authors write that “facial rejuvenation is most effective when guided by a holistic, patient-centered assessment that integrates anatomical, psychological and cultural dimensions.” Their articles detail emerging digital tools and structured frameworks that help physicians implement this approach to individualized treatment plans, including the Galderma Facial Assessment Scale (FAS™) and its companion augmented-reality application FACE by Galderma™.

Articles in the special issue include:

Current Standards of Facial Assessment and Opportunities for Improvement

Assessing the Upper Face: Forehead and Periorbital Region

Assessing the Midface: Nose and Cheeks

Assessing the Lower Face: Lips, Chin, and Jawline

Assessing the Submental and Neck Region

Putting it all Together: Assessing the Whole Face in the Context of the Whole Patient

Contributors include:

Kavita Mariwalla, MD, Guest Editor

Daniel Belkin, MD

Charles Boyd, MD, MBA

Sabrina Fabi, MD

Rebecca Fitzgerald, MD

Breanna Pasko Jernigan, PhD

Amelia Hausauer, MD

Shilpi Khetarpal, MD

Wendy Lee, MD, MS

José R. Montes, MD

The authors graciously acknowledge Galderma for supporting the development of the supplemental issue and extend their appreciation to Carolyne Bromley of Fusion MD for providing logistical support and project management. The special issue was distributed with the December 2025 issue of Dermatologic Surgery and is available on the Wolters Kluwer website . ASDS members receive a complimentary print and/or digital journal subscription with their membership. To learn more, visit asds.net/Publications .

