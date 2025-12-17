Kavita Mariwalla, MD, Begins ASDS/A Presidential Year

Schaumburg, IL, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is pleased to introduce its new President, Kavita Mariwalla, MD, who began serving her one-year presidential term during the Annual Membership Meeting on Friday, Nov. 14.

Dr. Mariwalla has been an ASDS member since residency and served as the Resident Representative to the Board of Directors in 2009. Since then, she has served as the ASDS/A Secretary and on the Board of Directors, as well as volunteered her time on a variety of work groups — including four that she led as Chair: Tradeshow Work Group, Annual Meeting Work Group, Maintenance of Certification Work Group, Resident Educational Symposium and Resident Education Work Group. Dr. Mariwalla is a four-time recipient of the ASDS President’s Award for outstanding contributions to the field of dermatologic surgery, and she received the prestigious honor of “Iron Surgeon” at the 2019 ASDS Annual Meeting.

“Since serving as Resident Representative to the Board of Directors in 2009, I have been dedicated to advancing the mission of our Society to serve its members and showcase our expertise in skin health,” said Dr. Mariwalla. “I hope to bring three priority initiatives to fruition: leverage technology and machine learning to advance our field; foster an environment that empowers physicians to confidently run and preserve their chosen practice models to better serve patients; and establish global facial canons to elevate and standardize our approach to aesthetic patients.”

Dr. Mariwalla opened her practice, Mariwalla Dermatology, in West Islip, New York, in 2012. She is a fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon recognized nationally as a key opinion leader in dermatologic surgery with expertise in anti-aging procedures, cosmetic injections and skin cancer treatment. She is sought after for her opinions on cosmetic formulations and is regularly invited as a featured speaker in the United States and overseas. Dr. Mariwalla has been recognized for extensive work in dermatologic education and has authored over 100 publications and four books, including the Society’s Primer in Dermatologic Surgery, which is highly regarded by residents and seasoned dermatologic surgeons, and the Cosmeceutical Compendium, an encyclopedic guide on ingredients commonly used in cosmetic formulations.

Key initiatives for Dr. Mariwalla’s presidency include revitalizing the organizational brand identity, supporting leading education and resident offerings, and enhancing industry and physician partnerships in the field of aesthetic medicine.



The complete 2025-26 ASDS / ASDSA Boards of Directors can be viewed at asds.net/Board-of-Directors .

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients' skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease.



