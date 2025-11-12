ASDS Announces Recipients of Annual Awards

Schaumburg, IL, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS ) is pleased to share the dermatologic surgeons who won a variety of annual awards in recognition of their dedication and efforts to the Society’s mission and goals. The 2025 recipients will be presented during the Annual Membership Meeting on Friday, Nov. 14 at the ASDS Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois.

President's Awards

These awards allow the ASDS/A President to recognize special individuals who have helped the Society thrive and grow. On Friday, Nov. 14, 2024-25 ASDS/A President M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA, will present awards to seven members whose significant contributions have advanced dermatologic surgery in a meaningful way:

Elizabeth McBurney, MD – In recognition of her lifelong commitment to excellence in dermatologic surgery, trailblazing leadership and enduring mentorship that has inspired generations within ASDS and beyond.

Jean Carruthers, MD, FRCSC, FRC (Opth) – In gratitude for her visionary innovations that transformed aesthetic dermatology, generosity in sharing knowledge and unwavering support of the ASDS mission.

– In gratitude for her visionary innovations that transformed aesthetic dermatology, generosity in sharing knowledge and unwavering support of the ASDS mission. Murad Alam, MD, MBA, MCSI – In appreciation of his extraordinary contributions to scientific advancement, education and evidence-based care that have elevated the field of dermatologic surgery worldwide.

George Hruza, MD, MBA – In sincere recognition of his steadfast leadership, tireless advocacy for the specialty and continued dedication to advancing the interests of dermatologic surgeons.

Kavita Mariwalla, MD – In gratitude for her dynamic leadership, creative energy and commitment to mentorship and inclusion that strengthen the ASDS community.

Deirdre Hooper, MD – In recognition of her inspiring leadership, boundless enthusiasm and unwavering dedication to advancing education and engagement within ASDS.

In recognition of her inspiring leadership, boundless enthusiasm and unwavering dedication to advancing education and engagement within ASDS. Terrence Cronin, Jr., MD – In appreciation of his long-standing service, advocacy and leadership that have helped secure the future and visibility of dermatologic surgery at the national level.

Samuel J. Stegman, MD, Award for Distinguished Service

This award was created in 1996 to honor Samuel J. Stegman, MD. His innovative leadership and tireless advocacy benefited the specialties of dermatology and dermatologic surgery, and recipients of this award have made a substantial contribution to advance the Society’s goals in the areas of education, organizational service and/or research. Marc Brown, MD, will accept the 2025 award at the 18th Annual ASDS Gala on Saturday, Nov. 15. Dr. Brown is Director of the Division of Mohs Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology and a tenured professor at the University of Rochester Medical Center, as well as a member of the Wilmot Cancer Center.

Award for Outstanding Service

Recipients of this award are young, emerging leaders who have been out of residency for one to ten years and have volunteered their time and effort to ASDS/A for a minimum of three consecutive years in multiple capacities. Their actions have shown exemplary dedication to the Society’s growth and success. Ardalan Minokadeh, MD, PhD, is the 2025 recipient. He practices at Skin Care and Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills in California.

Lawrence M. Field, MD, Honorary Lecture

In recognition of Dr. Lawrence Field's lifelong commitment to dermatologic surgery, this year's ASDS International Traveling Mentorship Program (ITMP) session features a keynote lecture from a speaker whose dermatologic career has emulated the contributions charted by Dr. Field to further physician education and patient care. World-renowned safety pioneer Peter Velthuis, MD, PhD, will present, "The Impact of Point of Care Ultrasonography in Cosmetic Dermatology" on Thursday, Nov. 13. Dr. Velthuis is a dermatologist with over 30 years of experience in clinical practice. He founded the Velthuis Clinic for Cosmetic Medicine, which became the largest in the Netherlands.

Vic Narurkar, MD, Innovations in Aesthetic Dermatology Lecture

This lecture was created in 2019 to honor the legacy of aesthetic dermatology pioneer Dr. Narurkar. Speakers selected for this lecture must have demonstrated a passion for mentoring younger dermatologists and pioneering new techniques and treatments. This year’s recipient of the lectureship is Murad Alam, MD, MBA, MSCI. He will present "The Future of Aesthetic Dermatology" on Friday, Nov. 14. Dr. Alam is a Past President of ASDS and Vice-Chair of Dermatology; Professor of Dermatology, Otolaryngology, and Surgery; Professor of Medical Social Sciences, and Chief of the Section of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery, at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

Drs. Alastair and Jean D. Carruthers Award for Top-rated Cosmetic Fellow Abstract

In honor of Drs. Alastair and Jean Carruthers, this award stimulates interest in cosmetic research and acknowledges contributions from members of ASDS-accredited fellowship training programs. The 2025 recipient is Payvand Kamrani, DO, whose abstract is titled, “Time Well Spent! Longer Cosmetic Consultations Associated with Higher Patient Retention.” Dr. Kamrani practices general, cosmetic and laser dermatologic surgery at Aesthetic Solutions in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Review Article Incentive Program

This program rewards authors who imagine new ways of looking at the literature, ranging from broad scientific interest to highly focused clinical topics related to therapy, diagnosis or other aspects of the practice of dermatologic surgery. The 2025 recipients are:

Young Investigators Writing Competition

This competition – open to residents and members who are currently in and/or have completed a fellowship within the past three years – stimulates young investigators to submit original ideas, research and articles for journal publication. The 2025 recipients are:

View award details and past recipients at asds.net/service-awards-and-competitions .

