Lhasa Apso “JJ” Wins Best in Show at 25th AKC® National Championship Presented by Royal Canin





ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCHP CH Ta Sen Westgate Jingle Juice, a Lhasa Apso known as “JJ” triumphed over more than 5,500 competitors to earn a $50,000 cash prize when they were awarded Best in Show at the 25th AKC® National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, held December 13-14, 2025 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. “JJ,” owned by Susan S Giles, Cindy Sehnert, Muriel Wolverton of Manakin-Sabot, VA and bred by Susan S Giles/Cindy Sehnert/Ellen Lonigro, was crowned “America’s National Champion” by Best in Show judge Mrs. Rosalind Kramer after a weekend of intense canine competition. The winner is the only National Champion crowned by AKC in the world of conformation dog shows.

The overall show totals, which include the AKC® Agility Invitational, the AKC® Obedience Classic, the AKC® Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes, AKC® National Owner-Handled Series Finals, the AKC Rally Champion (RACH) Invitational, the Junior-handler events, and special attraction North America Diving Dogs (NADD) Santa Splash, topped 9,162 entries.

The show aired on the ABC television network on December 28th, and the live stream of all the weekend events is available for replay at AKC.tv.

Reserve Best in Show and Group Winners

Reserve Best in Show: GCHG CH Tamarack Valley View River Of Dreams, a Gordon Setter known as “River,” owned by Dr Ellen Shanahan and Stacy Threlfall of Great Barrington, MA and bred by Brian Hubbard/Matthew McGillivray/JoAnne Van Aller.

After winning Best of Breed competitions, the following top dogs went on to win in their respective groups and compete for Best in Show:

Sporting: GCHG CH Tamarack Valley View River Of Dreams, a Gordon Setter known as “River,” owned by Dr Ellen Shanahan and Stacy Threlfall of Great Barrington, MA and bred by Brian Hubbard/Matthew McGillivray/JoAnne Van Aller.

Hound: GCHG CH Zaida Bint Muti Von Haussman, an Afghan Hound known as “Zaida,” owned by Ramon Podesta, Scott Pfeil, J. Donahue, A. Sobrado of Ingleside, IL and bred by Ramon Podesta Valenzuela.

Working: GCHP CH Connquest Best Of Both Worlds, a Doberman Pinscher known as “Penny,” owned by Francis & Diana Sparagna & T Connors-Chan & G Chan of Reseda, CA and bred by Theresa Connors-Chan/Gregory Chan.

Terrier: GCHP CH Carmel Mr. Joe Adamis CGC, a Miniature Schnauzer known as “Baby Joe,” owned by Marilyn Lande & M Jacobs &J & L Constantine-Amodei of Mesa, AZ and bred by Carma L Ewer/Marilyn A Lande/Marilyn Jacobs/Silvia G Soos-Kazel/Susan S Coulter.

Toy: GCHG CH Artistry's Aslan All That Is Good, a Pomeranian known as “Aslan,” owned by Marina Persic & MinSoo Jung of Alpharetta, GA and bred by Marina Persic.

Non-Sporting: GCHP CH Ta Sen Westgate Jingle Juice, a Lhasa Apso known as “JJ,” owned by Susan S Giles, Cindy Sehnert, Muriel Wolverton of Manakin-Sabot, VA and bred by Susan S Giles/Cindy Sehnert/Ellen Lonigro.

Herding: GCHB CH Bugaboo's Give Me Smore', an Old English Sheepdog known as “Graham,” owned by Colton & H & M & D Johnson & Ron & Christine Perry of Colorado Springs, CO and bred by Mr. Milan Lint/Heather Johnson/Mr. Douglas W. Johnson/Michaelanne Johnson/Colton W Johnson/Cameron Johnson.

Other top dogs awarded during the two-day event included the following:

Best Bred-By-Exhibitor in Show

GCHB CH Aimhi Side Bet, a Smooth Fox Terrier known as “Wager,” owned by Amy Rutherford & Barbara Miller & Peter Holson of Elverta, CA and bred by Amy Rutherford was awarded Best Bred-By-Exhibitor in Show out of 1,040 dogs.

AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy of the Year

CH Meadowlake No More Cloudy Days, a Border Terrier known as “Brighty,” owned and bred by Karen E Fitzpatrick of Kankakee, IL of the Year out of 1,602 dogs.

AKC National Owner-Handled Series Finals Best in Show

GCHG CH Wirewick Afterhours Feels Like A Regret BN RN JH FDC CGCA CGCU TKA ATT VHMA VSWB, a German Wirehaired Pointer known as “Greta” owned by R Wickes & M Hancock & A Chism & A Chism and bred by Robert Wickes/Marion Hancock/Alexis Chism won the AKC National Owner-Handled Series (NOHS) Finals Best in Show, prevailing over an invitation-only entry of 808 dogs.

Best in Miscellaneous Group

Enemossens Afterhours Clark CM19 BCAT CGCA CGCU TKN VHMP VSWB, a Basset Fauve de Bretagne known as “Clark,” owned by Christi Chism, Alexis Chism, Allison Chism of Reddick, FL and bred by Catrin Hulten won the Miscellaneous Breeds competition.

Junior Showmanship

In the Junior Showmanship competition, for handlers between 9 to 18 years of age, Tatum Bartlett with her Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen GCHS CH M & M Stellar Spotify was awarded the coveted title of Best Junior Handler, along with a $5,000 scholarship.



Agility, Obedience and Rally Competitions

The 2025 AKC® Obedience Classic, AKC® Agility Invitational and the AKC RACH Invitational were held in conjunction with the AKC® National Championship. The three events demonstrate the highest level of training and teamwork between dog and handler. The Junior Agility competition was held for the 15th year.

AKC Obedience Classic

Four obedience dogs and their owners – one dog/handler team in each of the four classes – were crowned at the AKC Obedience Classic, which brought together 257 dogs from across the country.

Placing first in their class (Novice, Open, Utility and Masters respectively) were:

Novice: Rising Star's A Split More CDX, a Border Collie known as “Xxtra,” owned by Lara S. Avery of Somers, CT.

Open: High Times Soups On UD NAP, a Golden Retriever known as “Tater,” owned by Kathy Rasinowich of Farmington, MN.

Utility: RACH Southfork's Let's Have A Party UDX OM1 BN GN GO VER RM3 RAE3 RC FDC MX AXJ XF T2B BCAT RATCH DM DS AS CGCA CGCU TKN ATT VHMA VHMP FITB FTN, a Golden Retriever known as “Solo,” owned by Sarah Blumenfeld of Kenosha, WI.

Masters: OTCH4 High Times Squeeze The Day UDX3 OM5 SH, a Golden Retriever known as “Squeeze,” owned by Sharri Silbert of Schoolcraft, MI.

AKC Agility Invitational

Five agility dogs and their owners – one dog/handler team in each of the five height categories – were crowned as the 2025 winners of the AKC Agility Invitational, which brought together 718 dogs from across the country.

Placing first in their height division (8", 12", 16", 20" and 24" respectively) were:

8" - AGCH MACH32 PACH5 Kayangee Dorothy Parker MXB9 PDS MJG10 PJS MXP15 MXPS2 MJP19 MJPG2 PAX5 MFG TQX T2B6 CGC, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel known as Dot, handled by Antonia Rotelle of Dover, PA

12" - MACH Apex Dream Impossible Things MXS MJS, a Shetland Sheepdog known as SuperStar, handled by Abigail Beasley of Centerburg, OH

16" - AGCH MACH7 Abiqua Pompas MXS3 PDS MJB3 PJS MFC TQX T2B8 ACT2 TKN, a Pumi known as Xuby, handled by Kathie Ogden of San Marcos, CA

20" - MACH Moohollow Nunee (Australia) MXB MJS PJD MXF, a Working Kelpie known as Nunee, handled by Diane Bauman of Chuckey, TN

24" - AGCH2 PACH19 Dark Side Cinderella MXP45 MXPS5 PDBP2 MJP46 MJPS5 PJBP2 PAX19 MFPG2 TQXP T2BP12, a German Shepherd Dog known as Cinder, handled by Joe Sheridan of Overland Park, KS



AKC Juniors Agility Competition

Juniors who participated in the AKC Juniors Agility Competition competed in either the Junior Excellent or Superior Classes, depending on their age. Handlers who were under the age of 14 on the day of the show competed in the Junior Superior class division, and handlers who were at least 14 years old on the day of the show competed in the Junior Excellent class division. These top five Dog & Junior teams were invited to compete at the 2025 AKC Agility Invitational for the rest of the weekend.

The overall winners of the Junior Agility Competition were:

8”- Summerloves You Can Call Me Flower RN NA AXJ NAP OJP OF OFP ACT1J CGC TKI (Violet), a Shetland Sheepdog handled by Sophia Weaver

12”- SchneppsLilRedHotLava@WindyRidge CD RE MX MXB MXJ MJB OF T2B BCAT SWN SCA SEA SBA TKI (Denali), a Miniature American Shepherd handled by Sarah Ford

16”- Salmon Creek Golden Tansy BN RE NA NAJ MXP MJP2 MJPB XF ACT1 ACT1J SWN SCA SIA SEA CGCA TKI FITB (Tansy), an English Cocker Spaniel handled by Elizabeth Kolath

20”- Borderlands Embrace Life In The Fast Lane RI OA OAJ CGC TKI FTN (Nim), a Border Collie handled by Elizabeth Kolath

24”- Gridiron Arrowhead Pride MX AXJ MXF (Chief), a Golden Retriever handled by Maya Fuqua



AKC RACH Invitational

The top dogs in the nation were crowned from an overall entry of 132 dogs this past weekend at the first AKC RACH Invitational.

AKC RACH Invitational Winner: GCHG CH OTCH10 RACH2 Voyager's Perfect PartnerVCD2 UDX11 PUTD OGM BN GN GO VER RM4 RAE4 MH AX NF BCAT THD CGC TKA, a German Shorthaired Pointer known as "Wyatt," handled by Belinda Venner of Saline, MI.

GCHG CH OTCH10 RACH2 Voyager's Perfect PartnerVCD2 UDX11 PUTD OGM BN GN GO VER RM4 RAE4 MH AX NF BCAT THD CGC TKA, a German Shorthaired Pointer known as "Wyatt," handled by Belinda Venner of Saline, MI. 2 nd Place: CH MACH2 RACH2 Dochara Spun A Royal FlowerUD OM1 RM4 RAE4 MXS MJS MXF T2B DCAT CGC TKI, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever known as "Dizzy," handled by Daniela Flores of Topeka, KS.

CH MACH2 RACH2 Dochara Spun A Royal FlowerUD OM1 RM4 RAE4 MXS MJS MXF T2B DCAT CGC TKI, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever known as "Dizzy," handled by Daniela Flores of Topeka, KS. 3 rd Place: RACH2 Aberdale's Straight Thru My HeartCD PCD RM5 RAE4 RC3 FDC CGCA CGCU TKI, a Shetland Sheepdog known as "Arrow," handled by Beth Mangus Roberts of Kernersville, NC.

RACH2 Aberdale's Straight Thru My HeartCD PCD RM5 RAE4 RC3 FDC CGCA CGCU TKI, a Shetland Sheepdog known as "Arrow," handled by Beth Mangus Roberts of Kernersville, NC. 4 th Place: RACH2 Nosam's Aspen Fall ForestVCD1 CDX PCDX BN GN RM5 RAE5 RC JH FCAT DN CGCA CGCU TKN ATT FITG FTA, a Vizsla known as "Sequoia," handled by Chris McKelvey of Aspen, CO.

RACH2 Nosam's Aspen Fall ForestVCD1 CDX PCDX BN GN RM5 RAE5 RC JH FCAT DN CGCA CGCU TKN ATT FITG FTA, a Vizsla known as "Sequoia," handled by Chris McKelvey of Aspen, CO. 5 th Place: CH OTCH3 RACH Polesitter Here You Come AgainUDX8 OGM RM3 RAE4 DS, an English Springer Spaniel known as "Dolly," handled by Kim Berkley of Caeetville, IL.

CH OTCH3 RACH Polesitter Here You Come AgainUDX8 OGM RM3 RAE4 DS, an English Springer Spaniel known as "Dolly," handled by Kim Berkley of Caeetville, IL. 6 th Place: CH RACH Sandfox I'M Gonna Be A Big StarCDX PCD BN GN RM3 RAE2 RC FDC CA FCAT2 SWA SINE SCE SIE CGCA CGCU TKA BN-V VHMA VHMP FITB FTN, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi known as "Buck," handled by Isaiah Scepanski of Sussex, WI.

CH RACH Sandfox I'M Gonna Be A Big StarCDX PCD BN GN RM3 RAE2 RC FDC CA FCAT2 SWA SINE SCE SIE CGCA CGCU TKA BN-V VHMA VHMP FITB FTN, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi known as "Buck," handled by Isaiah Scepanski of Sussex, WI. 7 th Place: PACH RACH Harvest Wind Boom Goes The DynamiteCDX BN RM2 RAE2 FDC MXP4 MXPB MJP3 MJPB PAX XFP T2BP2 CA FCAT SCA SIN SEN CGCA CGCU TKE ATT FITB FTN, a Miniature American Shepherd known as "Bam," handled by Jen Klang of Kalamazoo, MI.

PACH RACH Harvest Wind Boom Goes The DynamiteCDX BN RM2 RAE2 FDC MXP4 MXPB MJP3 MJPB PAX XFP T2BP2 CA FCAT SCA SIN SEN CGCA CGCU TKE ATT FITB FTN, a Miniature American Shepherd known as "Bam," handled by Jen Klang of Kalamazoo, MI. 8 th Place: PACH RACH2 Aramoras Rev It UpCD BN RM5 RAE4 MXP4 MXPB MJP5 MJPS PAX, a Cardigan Welsh Corgi known as "Rev," handled by Kerry Tesch of Green Bay, WI.

PACH RACH2 Aramoras Rev It UpCD BN RM5 RAE4 MXP4 MXPB MJP5 MJPS PAX, a Cardigan Welsh Corgi known as "Rev," handled by Kerry Tesch of Green Bay, WI. 9 th Place: GCH CH RACH3 Bb's It's Not Personal It's Strictly BusinessCDX PCDX BN GO RM8 RAE7 RC HSAd MX MXJ MXF BCAT SWA SCNE SENE SBNE SHDNE SCM SHDA CGCA CGCU TKP ATT FITG, a Border Collie known as "Vinny," handled by Connie Brown of Byrnes Mill, MO.

GCH CH RACH3 Bb's It's Not Personal It's Strictly BusinessCDX PCDX BN GO RM8 RAE7 RC HSAd MX MXJ MXF BCAT SWA SCNE SENE SBNE SHDNE SCM SHDA CGCA CGCU TKP ATT FITG, a Border Collie known as "Vinny," handled by Connie Brown of Byrnes Mill, MO. 10th Place: RACH3 Remarkable RedfordCD PCD BN RM7 RAE8 SCN SIN SEN DN CGC TKA FITB FTN, a Golden Retriever known as "Redford," handled by Rebecca Ruby of Lexington, KY.

Group Awards

Sporting

1 st Place: RNC OTCH2 RACH3 Summer Brook Nothing But Love UDX2 PCDX OM5 RM7 RAE7 AXP OJP CGC, a Golden Retriever known as “Tara,” handled by Karen Summers.

RNC OTCH2 RACH3 Summer Brook Nothing But Love UDX2 PCDX OM5 RM7 RAE7 AXP OJP CGC, a Golden Retriever known as “Tara,” handled by Karen Summers. 2 nd Place: CH OTCH3 RACH Polesitter Here You Come Again UDX8 OGM RM3 RAE4 DS, an English Springer Spaniel known as “Dolly,” handled by Kim Berkley.

CH OTCH3 RACH Polesitter Here You Come Again UDX8 OGM RM3 RAE4 DS, an English Springer Spaniel known as “Dolly,” handled by Kim Berkley. 3 rd Place: CH MACH2 RACH2 Dochara Spun A Royal Flower UD OM1 RM4 RAE4 MXS MJS MXF T2B DCAT CGC TKI, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever known as “Dizzy,” handled by Daniela Flores.

CH MACH2 RACH2 Dochara Spun A Royal Flower UD OM1 RM4 RAE4 MXS MJS MXF T2B DCAT CGC TKI, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever known as “Dizzy,” handled by Daniela Flores. 4th Place: CH RACH Walden Farm's Stinson Vigilant Alighting CDX BN GN RM2 RAE2 RC JHU FDC FCAT CGC TKN FTI, a Curly Coated Retriever known as “Stinson,” handled by Jill Siebecker.

Hound

1 st Place: RACH Dominos I'M A Pretty Big Dill Mwcp UDX2 OM3 RM2 RAE2, a Dachshund known as “Pickle,” handled by Annette Sizemore.

RACH Dominos I'M A Pretty Big Dill Mwcp UDX2 OM3 RM2 RAE2, a Dachshund known as “Pickle,” handled by Annette Sizemore. 2 nd Place: RACH Into The Storm Waldrep CD RM4 RAE3 RC3 BCAT CGC TKN FITB, a Black and Tan Coonhound known as “Storm,” handled by Laura Beth Waldrep.

RACH Into The Storm Waldrep CD RM4 RAE3 RC3 BCAT CGC TKN FITB, a Black and Tan Coonhound known as “Storm,” handled by Laura Beth Waldrep. 3 rd Place: FC RACH Nonstopp Les Charmes CD PCD BN RM4 RAE3 SC DCAT SWN CGC ATT, a Whippet known as “Janey,” handled by Mary Frances Miller.

FC RACH Nonstopp Les Charmes CD PCD BN RM4 RAE3 SC DCAT SWN CGC ATT, a Whippet known as “Janey,” handled by Mary Frances Miller. 4th Place: RACH2 Bare Tree Luck Be A Lady CD BN RM10 RAE6 RC FDC MX MXS MXJ MJB NJP MFS NFP T2B SWA SCE SIE SEE CGC TKA, a Beagle known as “Lucky,” handled by Amanda Stipe.

Working

1 st Place: MACH4 RACH3 Tealcrest's Spring A New Beginning CD BN RM9 RAE7 RC2 FDC MXB2 MJC MXP2 MJP2 MFS TQX T2B4 FCAT TT CGCA TKI, a Boxer known as “Dillon,” handled by Nancy Miller.

MACH4 RACH3 Tealcrest's Spring A New Beginning CD BN RM9 RAE7 RC2 FDC MXB2 MJC MXP2 MJP2 MFS TQX T2B4 FCAT TT CGCA TKI, a Boxer known as “Dillon,” handled by Nancy Miller. 2 nd Place: CH MACH RACH4 Cambria's Ranger UDX2 BN RM9 RAE9 MXB MJS MXF T2B CA CGC TKN, a Doberman Pinscher known as “Ranger,” handled by Scott Conway.

CH MACH RACH4 Cambria's Ranger UDX2 BN RM9 RAE9 MXB MJS MXF T2B CA CGC TKN, a Doberman Pinscher known as “Ranger,” handled by Scott Conway. 3 rd Place: RACH Am. Made's & Celtic Cross Law & Order CD RM2 RAE2 CGCA, a Standard Schnauzer known as “Max,” handled by Vladimir Klebansky.

RACH Am. Made's & Celtic Cross Law & Order CD RM2 RAE2 CGCA, a Standard Schnauzer known as “Max,” handled by Vladimir Klebansky. 4th Place: RACH Sweetwater Bestwishes Warmestregards CD RM3 RAE2 CGCA CGCU FITG, a Newfoundland known as “Twyla,” handled by Ann Johnson.

Terrier

1 st Place: RACH Krl The Spencer CD PCD RM3 RAE3 RC2 FDC NA NAJ CA BCAT SCN SBN RATS CGC TKP, a Miniature Schnauzer known as “Spencer,” handled by Kathy LeJeune.

RACH Krl The Spencer CD PCD RM3 RAE3 RC2 FDC NA NAJ CA BCAT SCN SBN RATS CGC TKP, a Miniature Schnauzer known as “Spencer,” handled by Kathy LeJeune. 2 nd Place: RACH Cholet's When Stars Align CD BN RM3 RAE2 MX MXB MXJ MJB MXF T2B DCAT SWAE SCE SEE SBE CGC TKN, a Miniature Schnauzer known as “Jovie,” handled by Hannah Ward.

RACH Cholet's When Stars Align CD BN RM3 RAE2 MX MXB MXJ MJB MXF T2B DCAT SWAE SCE SEE SBE CGC TKN, a Miniature Schnauzer known as “Jovie,” handled by Hannah Ward. 3 rd Place: RACH Starcastle's Coveted Timepiece RM3 RAE2 BCAT ACT2 ACT1J CGC TKI, a Bedlington Terrier known as “Breitling,” handled by Hannah Nordstrom.

RACH Starcastle's Coveted Timepiece RM3 RAE2 BCAT ACT2 ACT1J CGC TKI, a Bedlington Terrier known as “Breitling,” handled by Hannah Nordstrom. 4th Place: RACH Edgewood Ricochet's Never Say Noir CD PCDX RM2 RAE2 FDC BCAT SWEE SWM CGCA CGCU TKA, a Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier known as “Riely,” handled by Emily Burke.

Toy

1 st Place: OTCH2 PACH RACH2 Hallmark Jolei Hot On The Trail Tova VCD3 UDX7 OGM BN RM5 RAE5 FDC MXP7 MXPG MJP4 MJPB PAX XF MFPB TQXP CGC TKE, a Shih Tzu known as “Tova,” handled by Judy Harding.

OTCH2 PACH RACH2 Hallmark Jolei Hot On The Trail Tova VCD3 UDX7 OGM BN RM5 RAE5 FDC MXP7 MXPG MJP4 MJPB PAX XF MFPB TQXP CGC TKE, a Shih Tzu known as “Tova,” handled by Judy Harding. 2 nd Place: RACH Pinebarks Golden Bear CD BN RM7 RAE4 RC2 FDC FCAT CGCA TKI ATT, a Chihuahua known as “Bear,” handled by Suzanne Bauman.

RACH Pinebarks Golden Bear CD BN RM7 RAE4 RC2 FDC FCAT CGCA TKI ATT, a Chihuahua known as “Bear,” handled by Suzanne Bauman. 3 rd Place: RACH2 Whodunit's Partner In Crime At Lyric CDX PCD BN GN RM7 RAE5 RC AXP OJP CGCA CGCU FTI, a Pug known as “Louie,” handled by Linda Coates.

RACH2 Whodunit's Partner In Crime At Lyric CDX PCD BN GN RM7 RAE5 RC AXP OJP CGCA CGCU FTI, a Pug known as “Louie,” handled by Linda Coates. 4th Place: GCH CH RACH Cloudclan Forever My Moon And Stars CDX RM2 RAE2, a Maltese known as “Hayden,” handled by Rubina Pak.

Non-Sporting

1 st Place: MACH4 RACH3 Clearbrooke Downton Abbey CDX BN RM6 RAE6 MXS2 PAD MJS2 PJS MFB2 TQX T2B4 FCAT SWN SIA RATO CGCA CGCU TKP ATT FTI, a French Bulldog known as “Abbey,” handled by Renee Morris.

MACH4 RACH3 Clearbrooke Downton Abbey CDX BN RM6 RAE6 MXS2 PAD MJS2 PJS MFB2 TQX T2B4 FCAT SWN SIA RATO CGCA CGCU TKP ATT FTI, a French Bulldog known as “Abbey,” handled by Renee Morris. 2 nd Place: MACH RACH2 Safranne's It's Raining Champagne On Deck RM6 RAE4 RC2 MXB MJG MFS TQX T2B4 FCAT3 SCN DMX CGC TKA, a Miniature Poodle known as “Fizz,” handled by Lori Bieber.

MACH RACH2 Safranne's It's Raining Champagne On Deck RM6 RAE4 RC2 MXB MJG MFS TQX T2B4 FCAT3 SCN DMX CGC TKA, a Miniature Poodle known as “Fizz,” handled by Lori Bieber. 3 rd Place: RACH 5 Alarm Triple Threat RM3 RAE3 OA AXJ OF, a Dalmatian known as “Triple,” handled by Shannon Kiley.

RACH 5 Alarm Triple Threat RM3 RAE3 OA AXJ OF, a Dalmatian known as “Triple,” handled by Shannon Kiley. 4th Place: RACH3 Saphire Alakazam CD BN RM7 RAE6 RC FDC OA OAJ OF FCAT ACT2 CGCA CGCU TKI, a Standard Poodle known as “Kazzie,” handled by Kim Alexander-Thomson.

Herding

1 st Place: CH RACH Karizma Fizika UD OM1 BN RM2 RAE2 FDC BCAT CGC TKA FTN, a Pumi known as “Coaster,” handled by Samantha Miyamoto.

CH RACH Karizma Fizika UD OM1 BN RM2 RAE2 FDC BCAT CGC TKA FTN, a Pumi known as “Coaster,” handled by Samantha Miyamoto. 2 nd Place: CH RACH Sandfox I'M Gonna Be A Big Star CDX PCD BN GN RM3 RAE2 RC FDC CA FCAT2 SWA SINE SCE SIE CGCA CGCU TKA BN-V VHMA VHMP FITB FTN, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi known as “Buck,” handled by Isaiah Scepanski.

CH RACH Sandfox I'M Gonna Be A Big Star CDX PCD BN GN RM3 RAE2 RC FDC CA FCAT2 SWA SINE SCE SIE CGCA CGCU TKA BN-V VHMA VHMP FITB FTN, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi known as “Buck,” handled by Isaiah Scepanski. 3 rd Place: RACH Weeping Willow Music In The Wind CD BN RM2 RAE2 FDC DCAT CGCU STR TKP ATT FITG FTN, a Miniature American Shepherd known as “Taborri,” handled by Catherine Talbert.

RACH Weeping Willow Music In The Wind CD BN RM2 RAE2 FDC DCAT CGCU STR TKP ATT FITG FTN, a Miniature American Shepherd known as “Taborri,” handled by Catherine Talbert. 4th Place: RACH Crux's If You Ain'T Crocin' You Ain'T Rockin' CD PCD BN RM2 RAE2 PT NA NAJ OAP OJP OF XFP DCAT SWN SBNE SCE SIA SEA SHDN TKN, a Cardigan Welsh Corgi known as “Crocodile,” handled by Ashley Nicole.

FSS/Miscellaneous

1 st Place: RACH Cher Car Mayhem & Clip's Drax RM4 RAE3 FCAT, a Dutch Shepherd known as “Drax,” handled by Karen A. Hall.

RACH Cher Car Mayhem & Clip's Drax RM4 RAE3 FCAT, a Dutch Shepherd known as “Drax,” handled by Karen A. Hall. 2 nd Place: RACH Thurisia's Enchanted Sea-Nymph RM3 RAE2 RC2 FDC DCAT ACT1 SCN SIN SBN SHDN RATN PSD CGCA CGCU STR TKE ATT FITG, an Alaskan Klee Kai known as “Maera,” handled by Christine de Juan.

RACH Thurisia's Enchanted Sea-Nymph RM3 RAE2 RC2 FDC DCAT ACT1 SCN SIN SBN SHDN RATN PSD CGCA CGCU STR TKE ATT FITG, an Alaskan Klee Kai known as “Maera,” handled by Christine de Juan. 3 rd Place: RACH2 Cher Car Lothar & Gemma's Chai RM6 RAE5 FCAT, a Dutch Shepherd known as “Chai,” handled by Karen A. Hall.

RACH2 Cher Car Lothar & Gemma's Chai RM6 RAE5 FCAT, a Dutch Shepherd known as “Chai,” handled by Karen A. Hall. 4th Place: RACH Bar-Ker's H Nerak Wish Upon A Star CD PCD BN RM6 RAE5 CA FCAT3 CGCA CGCU TKI, a Peruvian Inca Orchid known as “Noodle,” handled by Lizz Molloy.

All-American Dog

1 st Place: RACH2 Hgd Free As A Bird CDX BN RM4 RAE4, an All-American Dog known as “Kyte,” handled by Carol Underwood.

RACH2 Hgd Free As A Bird CDX BN RM4 RAE4, an All-American Dog known as “Kyte,” handled by Carol Underwood. 2nd Place: RACH Bear Stapleton RM5 RAE3 RC2 CGC FTN, an All-American Dog known as “Bear,” handled by Kristine Stapleton.

AKC Breeder of the Year

Susan S. Giles was presented with the 2025 AKC Breeder of the Year Award for Ta Sen Lhasa Apsos at the AKC National Championship on Saturday, December 13, 2025. The annual award honors breeders who have made an impact on their breed and dedicated their lives to improving the health, temperament and quality of purebred dogs.

The seventh annual posthumous Breeder of the Year was awarded to Peggy Adamson for her contribution to Doberman Pinschers.

