American Kennel Club and Brazilian Kennel Club Enter Mutual Cooperation Agreement

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world’s largest purebred dog registry, and a leading advocate for dogs, and the Brazilian Kennel Club (Confederação Brasileira de Cinofilia – CBKC), Brazil’s national kennel club and governing body for purebred dogs, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a mutual cooperation agreement. This agreement is designed to strengthen international collaboration in support of purebred dogs, responsible breeding, and canine welfare in both the United States and Brazil.

Under the agreement, the AKC and CBKC will facilitate the mutual recognition of dog registrations and certified pedigrees. The agreement further encourages cooperation on canine health and welfare initiatives, including the sharing of research, resources, and best practices, and supports coordinated efforts to promote the value of purebred dogs and responsible dog ownership.

“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to advancing and preserving purebred dogs through collaboration, education, and responsible stewardship,” said Gina M. DiNardo, President and CEO of the American Kennel Club. “We are excited about the future ahead as we strengthen our relationship with the Brazilian Kennel Club - CBKC, expanding opportunities to support breeders, advance canine health, and build a strong, sustainable future for purebred dogs and the sport worldwide.”

“This agreement represents an important milestone for both Brazilian and American breeders and the entire canine community. Partnering with the American Kennel Club strengthens our shared commitment to responsible breeding, international cooperation, and the continuous improvement of canine health and welfare,” said Mr. Fábio Amorim, President of the Brazilian Kennel Club - CBKC. “Through this collaboration, breeders will have access to shared knowledge, and new opportunities to connect with the global purebred dog community. We are proud to work alongside the AKC to build a stronger, more transparent, and sustainable future for purebred dogs.”

Built on a shared commitment to education, transparency, and the continued advancement of the sport of dogs, the agreement creates a framework for collaboration across registration, breeder education, events, health initiatives, and advocacy, with the goal of delivering meaningful benefits to breeders, exhibitors, and dog owners in both the United States and Brazil.

Doug Ljungren, EVP of Sports and Events, AKC, adds, “Partnerships like this strengthen the global community of dog sports. Collaborating with the Brazilian Kennel Club - CBKC creates new opportunities to share expertise and enhance the experience of events in both countries.”

The agreement strengthens the AKC’s global partnerships in service of dogs and their communities.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

About the Brazilian Kennel Club - CBKC

Founded in 1922, the Brazilian Kennel Club (Confederação Brasileira de Cinofilia – CBKC) is a not-for-profit organization and the national kennel club of Brazil, serving as the governing body for purebred dogs in the country. The CBKC, affiliated with the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI), maintains the official registry of purebred dogs in Brazil and is responsible for regulating pedigree registration, dog shows, performance events, and breeding standards nationwide.

Dedicated to the promotion of responsible breeding, canine welfare, and education, the CBKC works closely with its affiliated state kennel clubs and international partners to uphold breed standards, support breeders and exhibitors, and advance the sport of dogs. With more than a century of history, the CBKC represents millions of registered dogs and plays a central role in strengthening cynology in Brazil and fostering international collaboration in support of purebred dogs.

