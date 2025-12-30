The Pack is Expanding! The American Kennel Club Welcomes Three New Breeds to the Registry





L to R: Basset Fauve de Bretagne, Teddy Roosevelt Terrier, Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization that is the world’s largest registry of purebred and mixed-breed dogs, and a leading voice for canine welfare and responsible ownership, is thrilled to welcome the Basset Fauve de Bretagne, Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, and the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier to the registry, bringing the number of recognized breeds up to 205.

These breeds aren’t “new.” They have existed for a long time in different parts of the world. Full AKC recognition means there’s now a large enough population in the United States — with active ownership — to meet the requirements for full recognition.

“We are excited to welcome the Basset Fauve de Bretagne, Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka and Teddy Roosevelt Terrier to the registry,” said Gina M. DiNardo, AKC President and CEO. “As always, it’s extremely important to do your research to find a breed that matches your lifestyle. Each of these three breeds is unique, giving prospective dog owners even more options to find the right dog for them.”

Joining the Hound Group, the Basset Fauve de Bretagne – also known as the Fawn Colored Brittany Basset – is an old hound, tracing its ancestry back to the 1500s in France where it hunted a variety of different game. The breed is a serious hunter, while also an excellent companion that is cheerful, intelligent and eager to please. They require a good, brisk walk twice a day and enjoy being with their family, as they are social animals. Basset Fauve de Bretagnes have a coarse, wiry coat that repels dirt and does not mat. Their coat requires weekly combing and brushing, with longer coats requiring hand-stripping.

Joining the Terrier Group, the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier was developed in the United States to get rid of vermin in homes and farms. They are small to medium-sized hunters with boundless energy and endurance. The breed is lively, friendly and affectionate with his family. They have a strong protective nature and pack instincts. Teddy Roosevelt Terriers need regular exercise, as they are an energetic breed. They are low maintenance when it comes to grooming, requiring weekly brushing.

Hailing from Russia, the Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka joins the Toy Group. Bolonki are excellent dogs for apartment living. They are small, sweet, loving, and friendly companions that are great with children and get along with other dogs. Bolonki are clever, independent for a toy breed, and intensely loyal to its family. These dogs do not require a great deal of exercise; however, they enjoy walks and playtime. Their coat requires brushing several times a week to prevent matting.

AKC Recognition offers a breed the opportunity to compete at all levels of AKC sports and events, as there are over 26,000 held each year. To become an AKC-recognized breed, there must be an active following and interest in the breed by owners in the U.S. and an established breed club of responsible owners and breeders. There also must be a sufficient population of dogs in the United States geographically distributed throughout the country. Breeds working towards full recognition are recorded in AKC’s Foundation Stock Service® (FSS®). Additional information on the process can be found at www.akc.org .

