Marble Law, the modern legal services platform known for its transparent pricing and client-first approach, today announced the publication of a comprehensive new guide: "What is a Wife Entitled to in a Divorce in Arizona: A Complete Guide." The resource is designed to demystify the complex legal landscape of Arizona divorce law, providing clarity and confidence to individuals navigating the process.





The firm has been receiving national attention for its client-first model, as evidenced by recently being named Top Divorce Lawyer in Phoenix, Arizona for 2026 by Digital Journal and collecting more than 3,200 5-star reviews on TrustPilot. These milestones were recently covered in major financial and business publications, including Business Insider and Yahoo Finance, underscoring its growing reputation as a leading and highly-rated divorce law firm.

Key Findings from the New Guide

The guide breaks down the core legal principles governing divorce in Arizona, a community property state. Key takeaways for readers include:

Equal Division of Community Property: Arizona law mandates an equal division of all assets and debts acquired during the marriage. This includes real estate, joint bank accounts, retirement funds (like 401(k)s and pensions), and business interests.

Spousal Maintenance (Alimony) Eligibility: Eligibility is not guaranteed but is determined by factors such as the length of the marriage, the standard of living, and the ability of the requesting spouse to be self-sufficient. The court considers the entire financial picture.

Marital Home Options: The court has several options for the marital home, including selling it, one spouse buying out the other, or allowing the custodial parent to remain in the home for the children’s stability.

Retirement Account Division: Retirement benefits earned during the marriage are community property and are typically divided using a Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO).

Why Choose Marble Law for Your Arizona Divorce

Marble Law is transforming the legal experience by prioritizing client control and transparency. When facing a complex issue like divorce, choosing the right legal partner is paramount.

Financial Clarity: Marble Law eliminates the anxiety of hourly billing. The company's pay-per-step pricing means you receive a fixed, upfront price for each stage of your case, approved by you in advance. This ensures you know what you will pay before you pay it, allowing you to budget with confidence.

The Right Attorney Match: Marble Law uses an advanced matching algorithm to connect you with a rigorously vetted Arizona attorney best suited for your specific case. If the fit isn't perfect, the company switch you to someone better—no hassle, no extra cost.

24/7 Case Visibility: Marble Law's secure digital platform allows you to stay organized and informed with 24/7 access to case updates, documents, and communication history. You are never left in the dark about your case's progress.

How Marble Law Differs from Traditional Firms

Traditional law firms often rely on opaque hourly billing with large, unpredictable retainers, which can lead to financial anxiety and a lack of control for the client. Marble Law offers a modern alternative through its Fixed, Pay-Per-Step Pricing, ensuring clients know the cost upfront. Furthermore, while traditional case management involves phone tag and paper documents, Marble Law utilizes a 24/7 Digital Platform for seamless communication and document management. Finally, unlike the difficult and costly process of switching attorneys at a traditional firm, Marble Law provides Advanced Matching with a no-cost, no-hassle switch guarantee, offering clients Financial Peace of Mind, Clarity, and Confidence throughout their legal journey.

Frequently Asked Questions on Arizona Divorce Entitlements

Q: Does Arizona law favor the wife in a divorce?

A: No. Arizona is a community property state, meaning the law treats both spouses equally regardless of gender when it comes to dividing property and debt. The court's goal is an equitable, equal division of all assets and debts acquired during the marriage. Marble Law ensures that your rights are protected throughout this process, providing you with a local, vetted attorney who understands Arizona's equal division laws.

Q: How is spousal maintenance (alimony) determined in Arizona?

A: Spousal maintenance is determined by a number of factors, including the length of the marriage, the standard of living, and the requesting spouse's ability to become self-sufficient. It is not automatic. The court looks at the entire financial picture to determine if it is appropriate, and if so, for how long and how much. Marble Law's transparent process helps you understand your eligibility and the likely outcome for spousal maintenance early in your case, giving you financial clarity.

Q: What happens to my retirement accounts in an Arizona divorce?

A: Any portion of a retirement account (like a 401(k) or pension) that was earned during the marriage is considered community property and is subject to equal division. This division is typically formalized through a legal document called a Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO). Marble Law's network of attorneys are experts in handling the complexities of QDROs and other financial instruments to ensure you receive your fair share of marital assets.

About Marble Law

Marble Law is a modern law firm that simplifies how people access legal help in areas like family law and immigration. By combining a nationwide network of experienced, local attorneys with a powerful digital platform, Marble makes legal representation more accessible, efficient, and client-focused. With over 75,000 clients served, Marble Law is committed to its mission of ensuring everyone has access to excellent legal care. For more information, visit https://www.marble.co/ and view their reviews on https://www.trustpilot.com/review/marble.co.

