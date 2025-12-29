AONDevices and Realtek Partner to Deliver Super-Low-Power BLE-Enabled Voice Smart Remote Platform for Next-Generation Consumer Devices

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AONDevices, Inc., a leader in super-low-power always-on AI processors, and Realtek Semiconductor Corporation, a world-leading Bluetooth®, network and multimedia IC provider, today announced a collaboration focused on the development of a next-generation Voice Smart Remote powered by the AON1100 M3 processor, AONx360 Base, AONx360 Pro, and Realtek’s BLE chipset and cloud-streaming software stack.

The combined solution enables a super-low-power Edge AI platform with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity, allowing OEMs to build voice-activated remotes and controllers with real-time intelligence, fast responsiveness, and extended battery life. Multiple designs of the Voice Smart Remote are currently under development as part of the joint program.

The AON1100 M3 processor and Realtek BLE chipset form the foundation of a new class of always-on, context-aware, personalized remote controls. The platform delivers on-device intelligence for wake-word detection, voice commands, acoustic event detection, motion sensing, and user personalization at microwatt-level power. It also supports low-power BLE connectivity for device control and optional cloud streaming.

Development and customization are enabled through the AONx360 Base and AONx360 Pro platforms, which provide tools for dataset preparation, model generation, training, tuning, and real-time validation. The solution supports a wide range of applications, including TV and media remotes, smart-home controllers, and IoT accessories.

“The AON1100 M3 and AONx360 platforms redefine what is possible for always-on, battery-powered remotes,” said Mouna Elkhatib, CEO & CTO of AONDevices. “By integrating Realtek’s BLE chip and software stack, we are giving OEMs a clear and scalable path – from simple hands-free voice remotes to fully personalized AI-driven controllers.”

“Realtek’s Bluetooth solutions – especially the RTL8762D and RTL8762E BLE – are engineered for energy efficiency, making them ideal for battery-operated devices. AONDevices’ ultra-low-power AI aligns perfectly with Realtek’s focus on low-power Bluetooth. Together, we’re ushering in a new generation of smart remotes with connectivity and intelligence that were previously unattainable,” said Yee-Wei Huang, Realtek's vice president and spokesperson.

About Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation is a world-leading IC provider that designs and develops a wide range of IC products for connected media, communications network, computer peripheral, multimedia, and Smart Interconnect applications. Products include 10/100/1000M/2.5G/5G/10G Ethernet Controllers/PHYs, 10/100/1000M/2.5G/10G/25G/100G Ethernet Switch Controllers/Media Converter Controllers/Gateway Controllers, Wireless LAN Controllers & AP/Router SoCs, xDSL, VoIP Solutions, Bluetooth, xPON, IoT Solutions, Automotive Ethernet Solutions, High Fidelity Audio Solutions for Consumer and PC Applications, Card Reader Controllers, USB 3.2/USB4 Hub Controllers, Type-C PD/Redriver Controllers, PC Embedded Controllers, Fingerprint Recognition with Hardware Encryption Controllers, Web/IP Camera Controllers, LCD Monitor Controllers, Display Hub/Retimers/Translators, Smart TV SoCs, and Digital Home Center Controllers. With advanced design expertise in RF, analog, and mixed signal circuits, and with superb system knowledge, Realtek offers full-featured, high-performance, low-power, and competitive total solutions. More information on Realtek can be found on the website: www.realtek.com.

About AONDevices

Headquartered in Irvine, California, AONDevices, Inc. develops super-low-power, always-on Edge AI solutions that combine super-low-power silicon, highly optimized lightweight neural networks, and the AONx360™ toolchain to deliver real-time voice, sound, and multi-sensor intelligence in wearables, hearables, smart home devices, and IoT systems. AONDevices’ processors operate in the microwatt power range, enabling continuous on-device awareness and supporting ML feature bundles such as wake word, voice command, acoustic event detection, and ML-driven sensor fusion for motion and environmental understanding.

AONDevices’ innovations have been recognized with the Best Audio or Vision Application Product Award from TinyML for the AON1120: Always-on Voice, Sound and Sensor Fusion Edge AI Solution, and its technology is being integrated into multiple in-development commercial products with global partners.

For more information, visit www.aondevices.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com