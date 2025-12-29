KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 29 December 2025 at 5:10 pm EET

KH Group Plc - Managers' Transactions – Juha Karttunen

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juha Karttunen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: KH Group Oyj

LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 135636/5/4

Transaction date: 2025-12-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008924

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3993 Unit price: 0.401 EUR

(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 0.408 EUR

(3): Volume: 2402 Unit price: 0.401 EUR

(4): Volume: 6424 Unit price: 0.401 EUR

(5): Volume: 1341 Unit price: 0.401 EUR

(6): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.403 EUR

(7): Volume: 4100 Unit price: 0.403 EUR

(8): Volume: 4100 Unit price: 0.403 EUR

(9): Volume: 5521 Unit price: 0.404 EUR

(10): Volume: 872 Unit price: 0.404 EUR

(11): Volume: 150 Unit price: 0.411 EUR

(12): Volume: 1600 Unit price: 0.413 EUR

(13): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.414 EUR

(14): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.414 EUR

(15): Volume: 650 Unit price: 0.415 EUR

(16): Volume: 868 Unit price: 0.42 EUR

(17): Volume: 1877 Unit price: 0.42 EUR

Aggregated transactions (17):

Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0.40534 EUR

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Carl Haglund, tel. +358 40 500 6898

KH Group in brief:

KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society’s critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at www.khgroup.com/en.