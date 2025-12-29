KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 29 December 2025 at 5:10 pm EET
KH Group Plc - Managers' Transactions – Juha Karttunen
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juha Karttunen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: KH Group Oyj
LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 135636/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-12-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008924
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3993 Unit price: 0.401 EUR
(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 0.408 EUR
(3): Volume: 2402 Unit price: 0.401 EUR
(4): Volume: 6424 Unit price: 0.401 EUR
(5): Volume: 1341 Unit price: 0.401 EUR
(6): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.403 EUR
(7): Volume: 4100 Unit price: 0.403 EUR
(8): Volume: 4100 Unit price: 0.403 EUR
(9): Volume: 5521 Unit price: 0.404 EUR
(10): Volume: 872 Unit price: 0.404 EUR
(11): Volume: 150 Unit price: 0.411 EUR
(12): Volume: 1600 Unit price: 0.413 EUR
(13): Volume: 6000 Unit price: 0.414 EUR
(14): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.414 EUR
(15): Volume: 650 Unit price: 0.415 EUR
(16): Volume: 868 Unit price: 0.42 EUR
(17): Volume: 1877 Unit price: 0.42 EUR
Aggregated transactions (17):
Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0.40534 EUR
KH GROUP PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Carl Haglund, tel. +358 40 500 6898
KH Group in brief:
KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society’s critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at www.khgroup.com/en.