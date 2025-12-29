Information release calendar for 2026

Interim information of Grigeo Group AB will be prepared and financial results will be released on these dates:

February 25, 2026 – Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2025.

April 7, 2026 – Annual audited Financial Statements for the year 2025.

May 25, 2026 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2026.

August 25, 2026 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2026.

November 24, 2026 – Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2026.

On April 30, 2026, the Company plans to hold an ordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01