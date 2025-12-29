Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buy-back programme

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Regulated Information

Paris, 29 December 2025

As of 26 December 2025, Societe Generale has repurchased 1.3% of its capital and has completed 61.4% of the previously announced EUR 1 billion share buy-back*.

The purchases performed from 22 to 26 December 2025 are described below.

* Societe Generale announced on 17 November 2025 the launch of a new additional EUR 1bn share buy-back and published on 21 November 2025 morning the new description of the share buy-back programme relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025.



Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period : From 22 to 26 December 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (€) Market (MIC code) SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/12/2025 FR0000130809 273,850 67.8613 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/12/2025 FR0000130809 70,000 67.8187 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/12/2025 FR0000130809 8,100 67.8280 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/12/2025 FR0000130809 8,050 67.8316 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/12/2025 FR0000130809 250,800 67.7119 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/12/2025 FR0000130809 86,000 67.6310 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/12/2025 FR0000130809 10,000 67.7077 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 23/12/2025 FR0000130809 10,000 67.7112 AQEU TOTAL 716,800 67.7723

