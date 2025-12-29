Alexander Sator steps down from the Supervisory Board of Solutions30

Solutions30, the European leader in multi-technical field services for the telecommunications, energy, and digital sectors, announces that Mr. Alexander Sator has decided to resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board in order to fully dedicate himself to his other professional projects. This resignation will take effect on December 31, 2025.

Alexander Sator has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2014 and served as its Chairman from August 2018 to November 2024. During his tenure, he provided valuable expertise and contributed to the strategic directions that shaped the Group’s growth and development trajectory.

Thomas Kremer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Solutions30, stated: “On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to warmly thank Alexander Sator for his long-standing commitment and contribution. His experience has supported the Board in fulfilling its supervisory responsibilities and in continuously strengthening our governance framework. We wish him every success in his entrepreneurial endeavours.”

Gianbeppi Fortis, Chief Executive Officer of Solutions30, added: “I would like to acknowledge Alexander Sator’s unwavering commitment to the Group over the past eleven years. The quality of our exchanges has been greatly appreciated, during both successful phases and more challenging times. On behalf of the Management Board, I thank him for his contribution and extend our best wishes for success in his projects.”

As of January 1, 2026, taking into account Mr Alexander Sator’s resignation and also that of Mr Olivier Domergue, following his appointment to an executive role within the Group’s Management Board, the Supervisory Board of Solutions30 will consist of five members, all independent, including three women. It will continue its work under the chairmanship of Thomas Kremer, with Paola Bruno serving as Vice-Chairwoman.





About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30’s mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike, especially with regard to the digital transformation and the energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1800 MWp. Every day, Solutions30 is doing its part to build a more connected and sustainable world. Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indices : CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website to learn more: www.solutions30.com





