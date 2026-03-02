Termination and implementation of a liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel

On February 27th, 2026, Solutions 30 (ISIN code: FR0013379484) terminated the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas.

On the termination date of this contract, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

55,436 Solutions 30 shares

144,968.90 euros

Solutions 30 announces that it has entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with effect from March 2nd, 2026, and for a period of one year, tacitly renewable with the implementation of a liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares.

This contract has been drawn up in accordance with current regulations, and in particular AMF Decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It complies with the code of conduct of the Association Française des Marchés Financiers (AMAFI).

The purpose of this contract is for Rothschild Martin Maurel to promote Solutions 30 shares on Euronext Paris in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse.

The resources allocated to its implementation are:

55,436 Solutions 30 shares

144,968.90 euros

This contract will be suspended in the cases provided for in article 5 of the AMF Decision, or at the request of Solutions 30 for technical reasons (e.g., the counting of shares with voting rights before a general meeting or the counting of shares with dividend rights before the coupon is detached) for a period defined by Solutions 30.

In addition, this contract may be terminated at any time, by Solutions 30 without notice, or by Rothschild Martin Maurel with a one-month notice.





