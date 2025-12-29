Avista Foundation awards 76 grants supporting environmental efforts, arts and culture across the Northwest

So far this year, the Avista Foundation has awarded more than $832,350 in grants

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its third and fourth quarters of 2025, the Avista Foundation awarded a combined $336,150 in grants to 76 nonprofit organizations across Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, and Montana. These grants support a diverse range of environmental, arts and culture initiatives.

“Community is built every day by those who give their time, energy, and care to others. Their service is a testament to the resilience and generosity that define our region, and the Avista Foundation is grateful for the chance to support this important work,” said Kristine Meyer, Avista Foundation Executive Director.

A few highlights from these grant cycles include:

  • Washington: In Spokane, Friends of KSPS received support to expand arts and culture education. The grant awarded to Spokane Word will help amplify the voices and perspectives of immigrant and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) youth.
  • Idaho: The Festival at Sandpoint will use its funding to make the arts more accessible through its Community Night. The Idaho Trails Association is engaging youth in outdoor stewardship and trail programs with support from the Avista Foundation.
  • Oregon: Ross Ragland Theater & Cultural Center will use its award to keep inspiring young minds with a science camp, and Klamath KID Center is providing safe, enriching spaces for children thanks to Avista Foundation support.
  • Alaska: With its grant, the Alaska Development Corporation will continue its work to create affordable housing through a community land trust in Juneau, and Perseverance Theatre will continue bringing youth voices to the stage.
  • Montana: Friends of Whitepine Grange will use its grant to continue enhancing rural community life with its picnic pavilion.

The full list of third-quarter awards includes the following:

NameStateAward
Washington State Opportunity ScholarshipWashington$12,500
Alaska Development CorporationAlaska$5,000
Anna Schindler FoundationIdaho$5,000
Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center FoundationIdaho$1,000
Big TableWashington$1,500
Colville Rotary Charitable FoundationWashington$1,500
Clearwater Community ComplexIdaho$5,000
Evergreen Bioscience Innovation ClusterWashington$5,000
Friends of Lake Spokane ParksWashington$7,500
Friends of Parks and Recreation in Asotin CountyWashington$5,000
Friends of Phillips FarmIdaho$1,000
Friends of Whitepine GrangeMontana$400
Gina Quesenberry FoundationIdaho$1,750
Community-Minded EnterprisesWashington$5,000
Nuestras Raíces Centro ComunitarioWashington$15,000
Helping Hands Healing HeartsIdaho$3,000
Hills and Rivers Housing TrustIdaho$2,500
Kaniksu Land TrustIdaho$5,000
KTOOAlaska$3,000
Klamath Kid CenterOregon$5,000
Launchpad Inland Northwest FoundationWashington$5,000
Lewiston-Clarkton Partners Habitat for HumanityIdaho$10,000
Libraries of Stevens County FoundationWashington$10,000
Morning Star Boys RanchWashington$2,500
Moscow ContemporaryIdaho$500
Next Generation Hair AcademyWashington$7,500
Operation Healthy FamilyWashington$3,000
Our Place Community OutreachWashington$1,000
Re*Imagine Medical LakeWashington$4,000
Spokane Public Library FoundationWashington$5,000
Spokane Public RadioWashington$10,000
SpokAnimal C.A.R.E.Washington$1,000
Business Impact NWIdaho$1,500
Southeast Alaska Independent LivingAlaska$5,000
Spokane Humane SocietyWashington$1,000
Our Kids Our Business (OKOB)Washington$12,500
Spokane PrideWashington$1,500
Spokane Zero WasteWashington$6,000
Teen and Kid ClosetWashington$4,000
The Literacy Project of North IdahoIdaho$5,000
Thrive InternationalWashington$3,500
WA-ID Volunteer CenterIdaho$2,750
Whitman County Historical SocietyWashington$5,000
YMCA of the Inland Northwest -
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)		Washington$2,000
   
Third Quarter Total:$199,900


The full list of fourth-quarter awards includes the following:

NameStateAward
Educate, Entertain & Get Stuff Done (EEG)Washington$1,700
Asians for Collective Liberation of SpokaneWashington$2,000
APOD ProductionsIdaho$2,500
Art SalvageWashington$3,000
Camas FoundationWashington$5,000
Columbia Basin Allied ArtsWashington$1,600
Festival at SandpointIdaho$5,000
Friends of KSPSWashington$20,000
Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness (FSPW)Idaho$1,200
Global NeighborhoodWashington$10,000
Golden House TheaterWashington$2,500
Holocaust Center for HumanityWashington$1,000
Idaho Trails AssociationIdaho$3,500
Library Foundation of Spokane CountyWashington$5,500
Manzanita HouseWashington$7,500
Palouse Choral SocietyWashington$1,000
Perseverance TheatreAlaska$5,000
Providence Northeast Washington Hunger CoalitionWashington$5,000
Ross Ragland Theater and Cultural CenterOregon$5,000
Selway Bitterroot Frank Church FoundationIdaho$1,500
Smith Barbieri Progressive FundWashington$5,000
Spark CentralWashington$2,500
SpectrumWashington$2,500
Spokane Arts FundWashington$5,000
Spokane Children's TheatreWashington$2,000
Spokane Colleges FoundationWashington$10,000
Spokane Folklore SocietyWashington$1,000
Spokane Public Schools FoundationWashington$750
Spokane WordWashington$2,000
St. Vincent de PaulWashington$7,500
TerrainWashington$5,000
Terry Buffington FoundationWashington$3,500
   
Fourth Quarter Total:$136,250

 
Organizations can check their eligibility and apply for funding at avistafoundation.com. The next cycle of funding for health and human services proposals opens Jan. 1 and runs through Feb. 1, 2026.

About the Avista Foundation
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $17 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

