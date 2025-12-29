Avista Foundation awards 76 grants supporting environmental efforts, arts and culture across the Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its third and fourth quarters of 2025, the Avista Foundation awarded a combined $336,150 in grants to 76 nonprofit organizations across Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, and Montana. These grants support a diverse range of environmental, arts and culture initiatives.

“Community is built every day by those who give their time, energy, and care to others. Their service is a testament to the resilience and generosity that define our region, and the Avista Foundation is grateful for the chance to support this important work,” said Kristine Meyer, Avista Foundation Executive Director.

A few highlights from these grant cycles include:

Washington: In Spokane, Friends of KSPS received support to expand arts and culture education. The grant awarded to Spokane Word will help amplify the voices and perspectives of immigrant and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) youth.

In Spokane, received support to expand arts and culture education. The grant awarded to will help amplify the voices and perspectives of immigrant and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) youth. Idaho: The Festival at Sandpoint will use its funding to make the arts more accessible through its Community Night. The Idaho Trails Association is engaging youth in outdoor stewardship and trail programs with support from the Avista Foundation.

The will use its funding to make the arts more accessible through its Community Night. The is engaging youth in outdoor stewardship and trail programs with support from the Avista Foundation. Oregon: Ross Ragland Theater & Cultural Center will use its award to keep inspiring young minds with a science camp, and Klamath KID Center is providing safe, enriching spaces for children thanks to Avista Foundation support.

will use its award to keep inspiring young minds with a science camp, and is providing safe, enriching spaces for children thanks to Avista Foundation support. Alaska: With its grant, the Alaska Development Corporation will continue its work to create affordable housing through a community land trust in Juneau, and Perseverance Theatre will continue bringing youth voices to the stage.

With its grant, the will continue its work to create affordable housing through a community land trust in Juneau, and will continue bringing youth voices to the stage. Montana: Friends of Whitepine Grange will use its grant to continue enhancing rural community life with its picnic pavilion.





The full list of third-quarter awards includes the following:

Name State Award Washington State Opportunity Scholarship Washington $12,500 Alaska Development Corporation Alaska $5,000 Anna Schindler Foundation Idaho $5,000 Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center Foundation Idaho $1,000 Big Table Washington $1,500 Colville Rotary Charitable Foundation Washington $1,500 Clearwater Community Complex Idaho $5,000 Evergreen Bioscience Innovation Cluster Washington $5,000 Friends of Lake Spokane Parks Washington $7,500 Friends of Parks and Recreation in Asotin County Washington $5,000 Friends of Phillips Farm Idaho $1,000 Friends of Whitepine Grange Montana $400 Gina Quesenberry Foundation Idaho $1,750 Community-Minded Enterprises Washington $5,000 Nuestras Raíces Centro Comunitario Washington $15,000 Helping Hands Healing Hearts Idaho $3,000 Hills and Rivers Housing Trust Idaho $2,500 Kaniksu Land Trust Idaho $5,000 KTOO Alaska $3,000 Klamath Kid Center Oregon $5,000 Launchpad Inland Northwest Foundation Washington $5,000 Lewiston-Clarkton Partners Habitat for Humanity Idaho $10,000 Libraries of Stevens County Foundation Washington $10,000 Morning Star Boys Ranch Washington $2,500 Moscow Contemporary Idaho $500 Next Generation Hair Academy Washington $7,500 Operation Healthy Family Washington $3,000 Our Place Community Outreach Washington $1,000 Re*Imagine Medical Lake Washington $4,000 Spokane Public Library Foundation Washington $5,000 Spokane Public Radio Washington $10,000 SpokAnimal C.A.R.E. Washington $1,000 Business Impact NW Idaho $1,500 Southeast Alaska Independent Living Alaska $5,000 Spokane Humane Society Washington $1,000 Our Kids Our Business (OKOB) Washington $12,500 Spokane Pride Washington $1,500 Spokane Zero Waste Washington $6,000 Teen and Kid Closet Washington $4,000 The Literacy Project of North Idaho Idaho $5,000 Thrive International Washington $3,500 WA-ID Volunteer Center Idaho $2,750 Whitman County Historical Society Washington $5,000 YMCA of the Inland Northwest -

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Washington $2,000 Third Quarter Total: $199,900



The full list of fourth-quarter awards includes the following:

Name State Award Educate, Entertain & Get Stuff Done (EEG) Washington $1,700 Asians for Collective Liberation of Spokane Washington $2,000 APOD Productions Idaho $2,500 Art Salvage Washington $3,000 Camas Foundation Washington $5,000 Columbia Basin Allied Arts Washington $1,600 Festival at Sandpoint Idaho $5,000 Friends of KSPS Washington $20,000 Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness (FSPW) Idaho $1,200 Global Neighborhood Washington $10,000 Golden House Theater Washington $2,500 Holocaust Center for Humanity Washington $1,000 Idaho Trails Association Idaho $3,500 Library Foundation of Spokane County Washington $5,500 Manzanita House Washington $7,500 Palouse Choral Society Washington $1,000 Perseverance Theatre Alaska $5,000 Providence Northeast Washington Hunger Coalition Washington $5,000 Ross Ragland Theater and Cultural Center Oregon $5,000 Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation Idaho $1,500 Smith Barbieri Progressive Fund Washington $5,000 Spark Central Washington $2,500 Spectrum Washington $2,500 Spokane Arts Fund Washington $5,000 Spokane Children's Theatre Washington $2,000 Spokane Colleges Foundation Washington $10,000 Spokane Folklore Society Washington $1,000 Spokane Public Schools Foundation Washington $750 Spokane Word Washington $2,000 St. Vincent de Paul Washington $7,500 Terrain Washington $5,000 Terry Buffington Foundation Washington $3,500 Fourth Quarter Total: $136,250



Organizations can check their eligibility and apply for funding at avistafoundation.com. The next cycle of funding for health and human services proposals opens Jan. 1 and runs through Feb. 1, 2026.

About the Avista Foundation

Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $17 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.

