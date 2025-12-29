Avista Foundation awards 76 grants supporting environmental efforts, arts and culture across the Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its third and fourth quarters of 2025, the Avista Foundation awarded a combined $336,150 in grants to 76 nonprofit organizations across Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Alaska, and Montana. These grants support a diverse range of environmental, arts and culture initiatives.
“Community is built every day by those who give their time, energy, and care to others. Their service is a testament to the resilience and generosity that define our region, and the Avista Foundation is grateful for the chance to support this important work,” said Kristine Meyer, Avista Foundation Executive Director.
A few highlights from these grant cycles include:
- Washington: In Spokane, Friends of KSPS received support to expand arts and culture education. The grant awarded to Spokane Word will help amplify the voices and perspectives of immigrant and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) youth.
- Idaho: The Festival at Sandpoint will use its funding to make the arts more accessible through its Community Night. The Idaho Trails Association is engaging youth in outdoor stewardship and trail programs with support from the Avista Foundation.
- Oregon: Ross Ragland Theater & Cultural Center will use its award to keep inspiring young minds with a science camp, and Klamath KID Center is providing safe, enriching spaces for children thanks to Avista Foundation support.
- Alaska: With its grant, the Alaska Development Corporation will continue its work to create affordable housing through a community land trust in Juneau, and Perseverance Theatre will continue bringing youth voices to the stage.
- Montana: Friends of Whitepine Grange will use its grant to continue enhancing rural community life with its picnic pavilion.
The full list of third-quarter awards includes the following:
|Name
|State
|Award
|Washington State Opportunity Scholarship
|Washington
|$12,500
|Alaska Development Corporation
|Alaska
|$5,000
|Anna Schindler Foundation
|Idaho
|$5,000
|Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center Foundation
|Idaho
|$1,000
|Big Table
|Washington
|$1,500
|Colville Rotary Charitable Foundation
|Washington
|$1,500
|Clearwater Community Complex
|Idaho
|$5,000
|Evergreen Bioscience Innovation Cluster
|Washington
|$5,000
|Friends of Lake Spokane Parks
|Washington
|$7,500
|Friends of Parks and Recreation in Asotin County
|Washington
|$5,000
|Friends of Phillips Farm
|Idaho
|$1,000
|Friends of Whitepine Grange
|Montana
|$400
|Gina Quesenberry Foundation
|Idaho
|$1,750
|Community-Minded Enterprises
|Washington
|$5,000
|Nuestras Raíces Centro Comunitario
|Washington
|$15,000
|Helping Hands Healing Hearts
|Idaho
|$3,000
|Hills and Rivers Housing Trust
|Idaho
|$2,500
|Kaniksu Land Trust
|Idaho
|$5,000
|KTOO
|Alaska
|$3,000
|Klamath Kid Center
|Oregon
|$5,000
|Launchpad Inland Northwest Foundation
|Washington
|$5,000
|Lewiston-Clarkton Partners Habitat for Humanity
|Idaho
|$10,000
|Libraries of Stevens County Foundation
|Washington
|$10,000
|Morning Star Boys Ranch
|Washington
|$2,500
|Moscow Contemporary
|Idaho
|$500
|Next Generation Hair Academy
|Washington
|$7,500
|Operation Healthy Family
|Washington
|$3,000
|Our Place Community Outreach
|Washington
|$1,000
|Re*Imagine Medical Lake
|Washington
|$4,000
|Spokane Public Library Foundation
|Washington
|$5,000
|Spokane Public Radio
|Washington
|$10,000
|SpokAnimal C.A.R.E.
|Washington
|$1,000
|Business Impact NW
|Idaho
|$1,500
|Southeast Alaska Independent Living
|Alaska
|$5,000
|Spokane Humane Society
|Washington
|$1,000
|Our Kids Our Business (OKOB)
|Washington
|$12,500
|Spokane Pride
|Washington
|$1,500
|Spokane Zero Waste
|Washington
|$6,000
|Teen and Kid Closet
|Washington
|$4,000
|The Literacy Project of North Idaho
|Idaho
|$5,000
|Thrive International
|Washington
|$3,500
|WA-ID Volunteer Center
|Idaho
|$2,750
|Whitman County Historical Society
|Washington
|$5,000
|YMCA of the Inland Northwest -
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP)
|Washington
|$2,000
|Third Quarter Total:
|$199,900
The full list of fourth-quarter awards includes the following:
|Name
|State
|Award
|Educate, Entertain & Get Stuff Done (EEG)
|Washington
|$1,700
|Asians for Collective Liberation of Spokane
|Washington
|$2,000
|APOD Productions
|Idaho
|$2,500
|Art Salvage
|Washington
|$3,000
|Camas Foundation
|Washington
|$5,000
|Columbia Basin Allied Arts
|Washington
|$1,600
|Festival at Sandpoint
|Idaho
|$5,000
|Friends of KSPS
|Washington
|$20,000
|Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness (FSPW)
|Idaho
|$1,200
|Global Neighborhood
|Washington
|$10,000
|Golden House Theater
|Washington
|$2,500
|Holocaust Center for Humanity
|Washington
|$1,000
|Idaho Trails Association
|Idaho
|$3,500
|Library Foundation of Spokane County
|Washington
|$5,500
|Manzanita House
|Washington
|$7,500
|Palouse Choral Society
|Washington
|$1,000
|Perseverance Theatre
|Alaska
|$5,000
|Providence Northeast Washington Hunger Coalition
|Washington
|$5,000
|Ross Ragland Theater and Cultural Center
|Oregon
|$5,000
|Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation
|Idaho
|$1,500
|Smith Barbieri Progressive Fund
|Washington
|$5,000
|Spark Central
|Washington
|$2,500
|Spectrum
|Washington
|$2,500
|Spokane Arts Fund
|Washington
|$5,000
|Spokane Children's Theatre
|Washington
|$2,000
|Spokane Colleges Foundation
|Washington
|$10,000
|Spokane Folklore Society
|Washington
|$1,000
|Spokane Public Schools Foundation
|Washington
|$750
|Spokane Word
|Washington
|$2,000
|St. Vincent de Paul
|Washington
|$7,500
|Terrain
|Washington
|$5,000
|Terry Buffington Foundation
|Washington
|$3,500
|Fourth Quarter Total:
|$136,250
Organizations can check their eligibility and apply for funding at avistafoundation.com. The next cycle of funding for health and human services proposals opens Jan. 1 and runs through Feb. 1, 2026.
About the Avista Foundation
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $17 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.
Contact:
Media: Ariana Barrey (509) 279-3308, Ariana.Barrey@avistacorp.com
Avista 24/7 Media Access: (509) 495-4174