Construction contract (Võru special training infrastructure)

Nordecon AS and its subsidiary Embach Ehitus OÜ as joint bidders and Riigi Kinnisvara AS have signed a contract following the alliance procurement model for the design and construction works of the Võru special training infrastructure. The estimated total cost of the main part of the project, which includes the construction of the shooting range and tactics building, is 8.05 million euros excluding VAT. The works are scheduled for completion in December 2027.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2024 was 224 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close 425 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

