Global Credit Cards Transaction Value to Exceed $17.73T by 2030 and Digital-Only Virtual Cards to Record 6.91% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the credit cards market size in terms of transaction value is expected to grow from USD 14.83 trillion in 2025 to USD 17.73 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.64%. Growth remains moderate as digital wallets and Buy Now, Pay Later solutions gain popularity, especially among younger consumers. Even so, credit cards continue to deliver strong profitability for issuers. North America accounts for a major share of global transaction value, while Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest expansion, driven by rapid mobile payment adoption in India and China. Regulatory scrutiny around fees and rewards is also influencing strategic investments across key regions.

Regional Market Overview

North America continues to dominate the credit card landscape, supported by strong rewards programs and a deeply embedded culture of consumer credit that keeps transaction volumes high. At the same time, stricter regulatory oversight is reshaping issuer strategies, while the growing acceptance of Buy Now, Pay Later options is gradually influencing how consumers use traditional credit products.

In contrast, Asia-Pacific stands out as the fastest-expanding region, driven by rapid digital adoption and evolving payment habits. While mobile wallets play a major role in countries like China, credit cards remain relevant for specific use cases. India is emerging as a key growth engine due to supportive payment infrastructure, while markets such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia continue to rely on cards, particularly for travel and corporate spending, even as digital alternatives gain ground.

Key Market Insights

Intensifying Competition Through Premium Rewards

Credit card issuers are stepping up competition by enhancing rewards to attract and retain customers. Leading providers are investing heavily in premium benefits, including upgraded lounges, dining privileges, and broader partner offerings, as younger consumers show strong interest in new card products. While regulatory scrutiny around unused rewards is increasing, issuers continue to prioritize customer acquisition, confident that long-term value outweighs higher upfront costs. The focus is increasingly shifting toward experiential rewards such as exclusive events, entertainment access, and personalized travel services, designed to build loyalty and make switching providers less appealing.

Wallet Integration Redefines Card Usage

Digital wallets and mobile provisioning are becoming central to how consumers use credit cards, especially across Asia-Pacific, where wallet-based payments are now deeply embedded in everyday transactions. Card issuers are responding by embedding wallet enrollment directly into the onboarding process and expanding virtual card capabilities for travel and business spending. As payments themselves become more standardized, competition is shifting toward smarter use of transaction data, personalized offers, lifestyle benefits, and real-time credit management features that encourage customers to keep cards active within their preferred digital wallets.

Key Segments Highlighted in the Credit Cards Market Report

Overview – Credit Cards Industry

Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast USD 17.73 Billion (2030) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 3.64% during 2025-2030 Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate

