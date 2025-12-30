Userful Surpasses Key Milestone: More Than 80% of Global Enterprise Revenue Derived from Channel Partners

Userful continues to scale mission-critical enterprise business worldwide at a greater than 40% growth rate; and recognizes key regional partners Convergint, Sustainable Smart Cities, and Orno

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userful Corporation , the leader in enterprise operations and observability infrastructure, today reinforced its position as a channel-first company, highlighting significant progress in how its global partner ecosystem continues to drive enterprise growth and market expansion.

Over the past five years, Userful has transformed from a business where approximately 20% of revenue in 2020 came from channel-driven initiatives for mostly SMB video wall deployments to a company where, in 2025, more than 80% of revenue is generated through channel partners serving large, globally distributed enterprises. This shift reflects growing partner confidence in Userful’s Infinity platform and its ability to support secure, stable, and mission-critical workplace operations across complex enterprise environments.

Reflecting on this evolution, Userful CEO John Marshall said, “Our growth strategy is simple — we win with the channel. As large enterprise organizations modernize operations globally, we’re depending on partners who have the regional and global readiness to support that scale of transformation.”

As the channel has fully embraced the Infinity Platform, Userful has continued to invest in platform stability, security, and enterprise readiness. These investments enable partners to deliver modernized operational workflows for command and control centers, operations teams, and Fortune 500 organizations operating at scale. In 2025, Userful further strengthened its partner ecosystem through expanded training and education programs, AI-powered tools designed to help partners win new business, and co-developed go-to-market strategies that accelerate enterprise adoption.

As part of this continued momentum, Userful recognized several partners for their leadership and impact throughout the year. Convergint was named Userful’s North America Channel Partner of the Year for its long-standing commitment to the Infinity Platform and its strategic collaboration in strengthening Userful’s enterprise and security ecosystem. Sustainable Smart Cities was recognized as Userful’s META Channel Partner of the Year for its trusted partnership and leadership in driving go-to-market success across the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa. Orno, Userful’s newest partner in the Asia region, was honored as the Rising Star Partner of the Year for rapid market adoption and early success.

Building on this growth, Userful is actively expanding its global channel ecosystem and is seeking new partners across Europe, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America to support increasing demand for enterprise-grade operations solutions.

