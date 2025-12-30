Verano Expands West Virginia Medical Cannabis Dispensary Footprint to Six Statewide Locations with the Opening of Zen Leaf Charleston

Zen Leaf Charleston is Verano’s sixth dispensary in West Virginia, joining additional retail locations in Buckhannon, Clarksburg, Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling

Situated in the state’s capital city, Zen Leaf Charleston will serve patients in West Virginia’s most populous municipality with 48,000 1 residents

residents Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 159 dispensaries and 15 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Zen Leaf Charleston on Friday, January 2nd, the Company’s sixth West Virginia dispensary and 159th location nationwide. Zen Leaf Charleston, located at 117 Summers Street, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 pm., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time. In celebration of the grand opening, Zen Leaf Charleston will host a ceremonial ribbon cutting Friday morning.

Zen Leaf Charleston complements Verano’s five existing West Virginia Zen Leaf locations in Buckhannon, Clarksburg, Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling. According to the West Virginia Department of Health, there are currently over 35,000 approved medical cannabis patients in the state.

“We’re thrilled to welcome patients at Zen Leaf Charleston as we expand our dispensary footprint across the Mountain State,” said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to open our sixth statewide dispensary in Charleston, and look forward to serving the medical cannabis community as we plant roots in West Virginia's beautiful capital city.”

In addition to six Zen Leaf retail locations, Verano’s vertical West Virginia operations include a 40,000 square foot state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facility in Beaver, where the Company produces a variety of its award-winning branded products for medical patients including (the) Essence™ flower, vapes and concentrates; Savvy™ flower and vapes; Verano™ Reserve flower and concentrates; and Avexia™ RSO, topicals, tablets and tinctures.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at ZenLeafDispensaries.com for express in-store pickup.

Company b-roll footage, logos and imagery can be accessed via Verano’s Media Kit (credit “courtesy of Verano”). More information is available on the Company’s Investor website.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com .

Contacts:

Media

Verano

Grace Bondy

Manager, Communications

Grace.Bondy@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “future”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects,” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in each case, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

###

1 United States Census Bureau