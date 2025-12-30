Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Continues Presale With Phase 7 Introduction

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance , a decentralized finance (DeFi) project developing a lending and borrowing protocol, has announced the continuation of its token presale with the introduction of Phase 7. The new phase reflects ongoing progress in the project’s fundraising campaign as development milestones advance alongside growing community participation.





The transition into Phase 7 follows the successful completion of the previous presale stages, marking another step in the structured rollout of the MUTM token.

Phase 7 Presale Details

With the launch of Phase 7, the MUTM token is now priced at $0.04, following the conclusion of Phase 6, where the token was available at $0.035. The presale structure has been designed with incremental price adjustments across phases, leading toward a stated launch price of $0.06.

According to project disclosures, Mutuum Finance has raised approximately $19.45 million to date and has attracted more than 18,600 holders during the presale. This level of participation highlights continued engagement as the project advances through its funding roadmap.

The presale has drawn a broad base of participants across multiple phases, with steady progression through price tiers rather than prolonged stagnation at a single level. The growth in holder count reflects expanding awareness of the project as development updates and security milestones are communicated to the community.





Project Overview and Development Progress

Mutuum Finance is building a non-custodial lending and borrowing platform designed to enable users to supply assets, earn yield, and borrow against collateral in a decentralized environment. The protocol’s initial version is expected to introduce core infrastructure supporting on-chain lending activity.

Development efforts have continued in parallel with the presale. The team is preparing for the release of the V1 protocol , which is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia testnet. This testnet deployment will allow users to interact with the protocol’s core features and provide feedback ahead of future rollout phases.

Security and Audit Status

Security has been identified as a key focus area for the project. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit , achieving a strong overall assessment, and has also confirmed the completion of a Halborn security audit covering the protocol’s smart contract architecture.

The completion of multiple independent audits is intended to support protocol reliability as the project moves closer to public deployment.

The MUTM token is designed to serve a functional role within the Mutuum Finance ecosystem. According to project documentation, token utility is intended to be linked to platform activity rather than existing solely as a tradable asset.

Future protocol phases are expected to introduce additional mechanisms aimed at strengthening the relationship between platform usage and token demand.

Roadmap Outlook

Following the introduction of Phase 7, Mutuum Finance continues to progress through its development roadmap. Upcoming stages include the V1 protocol launch, further platform enhancements, and additional ecosystem components planned for later phases.

The team has indicated that further updates regarding development milestones and presale progression will be shared through official communication channels as they become available.

The introduction of Phase 7 marks another milestone in the Mutuum Finance presale, reflecting both fundraising momentum and continued development activity. With structured presale pricing, growing holder participation, completed security audits, and preparations underway for the V1 protocol launch, the project continues to advance toward its next phase of execution.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/177ad0df-11e1-46d7-9b4e-c7e828989a0e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f30d4f2-19d6-4171-9998-7413e9008dff