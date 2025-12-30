Seyond Announces $2.6M Collaboration with Aventi Sweden to Enhance Market Presence

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seyond, a global leader in high-performance image-grade LiDAR solutions, today announced a new agreement to deploy its advanced detection technology across key traffic infrastructure locations in Sweden. The project, valued at approximately $2.6 million, will see Seyond’s state-of-the-art solution, SIMPL, integrated into the infrastructure portfolio of Aventi Sweden (formerly Blinkfyrar). This initiative marks a significant step in addressing the rapidly growing demand for high-fidelity physical world object data across the European Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market.

As cities across Europe accelerate their adoption of smart infrastructure, the need for precise, real-time data has never been higher. This deployment highlights the shifting landscape of ITS, where reliance on legacy sensors is being superseded by the superior accuracy and reliability of LiDAR. Seyond is positioned at the forefront of this global shift, offering a scalable solution that meets the rigorous demands of modern traffic management and road safety optimization.

“The European market is currently witnessing a definitive acceleration in the adoption of LiDAR technology,” said Philip Lassner, Head of Global ITS at Seyond. “Municipalities and operators are realizing that to truly solve complex traffic challenges, they need the granular ‘physical world object data’ that only image-grade LiDAR can provide. This deployment is not just about a single territory; it is a validation of the broader trend we are seeing globally.”

The integration with Aventi Sweden allows for the immediate leverage of these ITS market trends, enhancing their existing offerings with cutting-edge detection capabilities. However, the scope of Seyond’s technology is designed to be platform-agnostic and highly adaptable, signaling readiness for broader integration across various European ITS ecosystems.

Thomas Holmstrom of Aventi Sweden commented on the technical upgrade: “Incorporating Seyond’s LiDAR detection data into our portfolio allows us to directly leverage current market trends toward smarter, data-driven infrastructure. It enables us to offer a level of precision that aligns with the future of traffic analytics and road user protection.”

About Seyond

Seyond is a global provider of advanced LiDAR solutions for automotive, robotics, and intelligent sensing applications. Focused on performance, reliability, and scalability, Seyond enables real-world autonomy across diverse operating environments through next-generation 3D sensing technology.

About Aventi Sweden

Aventi Sverige AB operates under the brand Aventi – engineering the flow of the future – with a Nordic presence and solutions that control and optimize the flow of people, vehicles, data, and energy. Aventi is part of Aventi Group, which brings together the strengths of Blinkfyrar, Provia, Normiopaste, and Aventi. Together with colleagues in Norway and Finland , as well as a factory designing and manufacturing control cabinets, Aventi delivers deep expertise, agility, and close collaboration to help customers build the infrastructure and automated systems of the future.