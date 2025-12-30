Napster Launches Napster Station: The First AI Concierge Built to Provide Personalized Service in Crowded Spaces

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napster , an innovation company powering the next generation of embodied and agentic AI, today announced Napster Station, the first AI concierge kiosk designed to perform in noisy, high-traffic environments where traditional voice assistants fail. Powered by proprietary hardware and Microsoft Azure OpenAI, Station brings conversational video AI to hotel lobbies, retail floors, healthcare facilities, airport terminals and more - any physical space where the public needs expertise.

Voice assistants work in quiet rooms. They fail where customers actually are: surrounded by noise, crowds, and competing conversations. Station solves this with purpose-built hardware designed from the ground-up resulting in real-world deployment designed to improve the customer experience in high-traffic areas where fast, high-quality concierge service is essential.

"Businesses have been waiting for AI they can actually deploy on the floor, not in a browser tab," said John Acunto, CEO of Napster. "Powered by Microsoft Azure, Station gives businesses everywhere, from airports to hotels, hospitals, and retail spaces, the equivalent of hundreds of specialists available 24/7, in any language, at a fraction of the cost.”

CES visitors will get a first look at Station throughout the week, with demos available at booth North Hall (LVCC) No. 8325.

Purpose-Built for Real-World Environments

Station is enterprise-ready and offers a significant cost advantage at approximately $1 per hour compared to industry-average human or digital concierge alternatives. Key technical features include:

VoiceField™ Microphone Array: A proprietary near-field array that isolates a single user’s voice even in chaotic, high-decibel environments.

A proprietary near-field array that isolates a single user’s voice even in chaotic, high-decibel environments. Multimodal Presence Sensing: Uses integrated vision and audio to determine who is speaking, resulting in highly accurate, context-aware interactions.

Uses integrated vision and audio to determine who is speaking, resulting in highly accurate, context-aware interactions. Audiophile-Grade Sound: Equipped with three precision tweeters and an integrated subwoofer to deliver studio-quality audio, ensuring the AI’s voice is clear and authoritative.

Equipped with three precision tweeters and an integrated subwoofer to deliver studio-quality audio, ensuring the AI’s voice is clear and authoritative. Premium Aesthetic: Constructed from walnut wood and aluminum to stand out as a high-end fixture in hotels, galleries, and showrooms.

Transforming the Concierge Experience

Napster Station allows organizations to deploy thousands of specialized AI companions with persistent memory and video presence. This enables a variety of high-value concierge use cases:

Hotels & Hospitality: Guests can interact with a digital concierge that remembers their preferences and assists with check-ins or local recommendations.

Guests can interact with a digital concierge that remembers their preferences and assists with check-ins or local recommendations. Healthcare: Patients in waiting rooms can receive complex procedure explanations or assistance in their native language.

Patients in waiting rooms can receive complex procedure explanations or assistance in their native language. Retail & Malls: Customers can configure products or locate specific items through natural, hands-free conversation.

Customers can configure products or locate specific items through natural, hands-free conversation. Airports: Travelers can receive real-time gate updates and navigate complex terminals with the help of a context-aware AI agent.

“AI has been trapped behind screens for too long,” said Edo Segal, Chief Technology Officer of Napster. “Station is the hardware that finally lets it step into the physical world and actually work there. This is the bridge between digital intelligence and real-world customer service.”

Availability

Napster Station will be available for enterprise deployment starting Q1/2026. The hardware is being demonstrated live throughout CES.

To schedule a demonstration of the new Napster Station, contact sales@napster.com . For partnership inquiries, contact partnerships@napster.com .

About Napster (formerly Infinite Reality)

Founded on the principle of democratizing access—first to music in 1999, now to creative expertise in 2025—Napster has consistently been at the forefront of transformational technology shifts that expand markets and empower users. The company’s latest platform turns passive consumers into active creators, providing the interface layer between foundation AI models and human creativity. For more information, visit napster.ai .

Media Contact

press@napster.com

