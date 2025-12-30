Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Completes Halborn Audit; V1 Protocol Launch to Be Announced

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a decentralized finance (DeFi) project developing a lending and borrowing protocol, has confirmed the completion of its Halborn security audit, marking a key step toward the upcoming release of its V1 protocol. Following the audit’s completion, the team has stated that the official launch date for the V1 protocol will be announced in the near term.





V1 Protocol Launch Announcement Pending

With the Halborn audit now finalized, Mutuum Finance is preparing to reveal the official launch timeline for its V1 protocol. The initial release is expected to introduce the platform’s core lending and borrowing functionality, allowing users to interact with the protocol in a live testnet environment.

The V1 protocol is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, providing users with early access to the platform’s main features while supporting further testing and optimization ahead of subsequent development phases.

Core Protocol Features

The Mutuum Finance protocol is designed to support decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing activity. The initial version of the platform includes several foundational components intended to support secure and efficient on-chain financial operations.

Core features of the protocol include:

Liquidity pools

mtTokens representing supplied assets

Debt tokens associated with borrowed positions

Automated liquidator mechanisms

These components are designed to work together to facilitate lending, borrowing, and risk management within the protocol.

Lending Models: P2C and P2P

Mutuum Finance introduces two distinct lending models: peer-to-contract (P2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P).

The P2C model allows users to supply assets to shared liquidity pools, where yields are generated based on borrowing demand. Borrowers access liquidity by providing collateral, with loan-to-value parameters helping to manage risk. This model is designed to offer a more passive approach to earning yield.

The P2P model enables users to negotiate lending terms directly with one another, including interest rates and loan duration. This structure provides greater flexibility and allows for customized lending arrangements, including support for a broader range of asset types.

Both models are intended to offer competitive APY opportunities, with rates determined by protocol activity and market conditions.





Token Utility, mtTokens Buy-and-Distribute Mechanism

The MUTM token is designed to play an active role within the ecosystem. mtTokens represent supplied assets and reflect yield accumulation over time, allowing users to track earnings directly on-chain.

In addition, Mutuum Finance plans to implement a buy-and-distribute mechanism, where value generated by protocol activity is used to support token holders. This approach is intended to align long-term token demand with platform usage rather than short-term market speculation.

Presale Progress and Phase 7 Update

Alongside development milestones, Mutuum Finance continues its token presale. The project has recently entered Phase 7, with the MUTM token priced at $0.04. The presale structure progresses toward a stated launch price of $0.06.

According to project disclosures, Mutuum Finance has raised approximately $19.45 million and has attracted over 18,600 holders during the presale period, reflecting sustained participation as the project advances through its funding phases.

As part of its community engagement efforts, Mutuum Finance is currently running a $100,000 giveaway , with participants having the opportunity to receive up to $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens. The giveaway remains active and is open to eligible participants within the ecosystem.

The completion of the Halborn security audit represents a significant milestone for Mutuum Finance as it moves closer to the launch of its V1 protocol. With security reviews finalized, core features prepared, and presale Phase 7 underway, the project continues to advance across multiple fronts.

As the team prepares to announce the official V1 launch date, users and community members still have the opportunity to participate in the presale at current pricing levels ahead of the planned $0.06 launch price.

Further updates regarding the protocol launch and ongoing development are expected to be shared through Mutuum Finance’s official communication channels.