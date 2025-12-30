Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market Set to Grow at 10.3% CAGR to Reach USD 2655.55 Million by 2035

Ottawa, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegetarian softgel capsules market size is calculated at USD 1098.94 million in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 2655.55 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% for the forecasted period.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6447

Key Takeaways

Vegetarian Softgel Capsules industry poised to reach USD 996.32 million by 2025

Forecasted to grow to USD 2655.55 million by 2035

Expected to maintain a CAGR of 10.3% from 2026 to 2035

North America was dominant in the market by 36% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during 2025-2034.

By product/material, the starch-based capsules segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By product/material, the pullulan-based capsules segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

By application, the health supplements/nutraceuticals segment led the vegetarian softgel capsules market in 2024.

By application, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the upcoming years.

By distribution channel, the offline retail segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online/e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years.



What are the Ongoing Developments in the Vegetarian Softgel Capsules?

Involvement of animal-free, plant-based alternatives to traditional gelatin capsules, made from materials, especially HPMC (plant cellulose), modified starch, or carrageenan (seaweed extract), in the vegetarian softgel capsules market further facilitates a sustainable, non-toxic option for vegans, vegetarians, and those with religious restrictions. The overall progression of this market is driven by the raised plant-based demand in pharma & nutraceuticals, tech innovations, like AI, better materials, such as starch/carrageenan, and R&D. On the other hand, recently Catalent advanced on its OptiGel DR technology to provide a solution for both pharmaceutical and nutritional supplements, which offers targeted, delayed delivery without need of a separate coating process.

What are the Substantial Drivers in the Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market?

Nowadays, the worldwide rising awareness of natural ingredients' advantages and probable synthetic side effects is fostering consumers to plant-based supplements (turmeric, ashwagandha). Alongside, continuous breakthroughs in polymer science (HPMC, starch-based) are developing better, more stable, and effective plant-based shells, with enhanced bioavailability.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Revolutionary Trends in the Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market?

In December 2025, Carbyne acquired Suanfarma’s nutraceutical ingredients business, positioning SuanNutra for speeded-up growth and detailed R&D investment under new ownership.

In September 2025, ZeroHarm Sciences, a clean-label nutraceutical brand, partnered with HealthifyMe to launch an evidence-based nutraceutical solution with its flagship product Carb Cutter and strategies to extend this approach across its other offerings.

In March 2025, Jupiter Neurosciences Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, agreed with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC for the production of JOTROL softgel capsules to encourage Jupiter’s upcoming Phase 2a clinical trial in Parkinson’s disease.



What is the Key Challenge in the Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market?

The global companies are shifting towards the development of novel softgels, which are creating hurdles in their production, such as the requirement of higher spending on plant-based materials. Sometimes, they may face a barrier in gaining persistent mechanical strength, elasticity, and seal integrity with plant polymers.

Regional Analysis

How did North America hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

With the highest share, North America led the market by 36% in 2024, due to the expanding vegan/flexitarian populations. Also, the region is boosting innovations in cellulose-based, excellent stability and moisture resistance, popular for pharma/nutraceuticals. Moreover, ProCaps Laboratories and Best Formulations are examples of North American CDMOs (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations) that are promoting plant-based, acid-resistant softgels for wellness brands.

For instance,

In October 2025, Lonza Capsugel launched its novel Organicaps capsules, which are the only USDA organic-certified, plant-based, immediate-release pullulan capsules made in North America.



Why did the Asia Pacific Expand at a Notable CAGR in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly in the vegetarian softgel capsules market. The Asian population is highly shifting towards preventive health care, which further demands supplements for vitamins, wellness, and chronic conditions, with softgels to provide excellent palatability and absorption. Whereas, RHR Medicare Pvt. Ltd., Alder Biochem Private Limited, and Natural Capsules Limited are significant Indian manufacturers specialising in or facilitating diverse vegan and HPMC softgel options to complete the rising demand for plant-based health solutions.

For instance,

In May 2025, Pharcos Specialty Ltd., a developer in specialty chemicals and excipients, launched Pharcocel, India’s first domestically manufactured Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) excipient.



Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Segmental Insights

By product/material analysis

Which Product/Material Dominated the Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market in 2024?

The starch-based capsules segment held the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. Its prominent benefits are natural origin and biodegradability, which align with corporate and consumer support for eco-friendly products, lowering carbon footprint. Recently, researchers used nanoscale starches and composite materials, especially sodium alginate-starch blends, for developing smart, targeted delivery systems.

Besides this, the pullulan-based capsules segment is predicted to expand at the fastest CAGR. The segmental growth is propelled by a rise in plant-based, clean-label, non-GMO, and allergen-free supplements, with their superior properties, like excellent oxygen barrier (protecting oils/nutrients), better clarity (premium look), neutral taste, and good film formation. A recent study showcased the successful use of pullulan-based microparticles for biological imaging, coupled with SPECT and the generation of hybrid microparticles to optimize ultrasound imaging of hepatic tumors.

By application analysis

Why did the Health Supplements/Nutraceuticals Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the health supplements/nutraceuticals segment captured a dominant share of the vegetarian softgel capsules market. The transforming era is focusing on plant-based polymers, clean-label transparency, and elevated stability for sensitive ingredients like omega-3s and probiotics. Such as manufacturers are stepping into the encapsulation of microalgal-derived omega-3 DHA fatty acids in seaweed-extract-based softgels, like Aenova's VegaGels.

However, the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to witness rapid expansion. A crucial driver is the delivery of hydrophobic drugs, low-dose medications, sensitive compounds, mainly vitamins, herbal oils, Omega-3s, and complex formulations. The highly developed vegan softgels have greater uses in dietary needs (vegan/vegetarian), ethical issues (animal welfare), environmental impact (biodegradability), religious restrictions, and health awareness. Nowadays, researchers are leveraging innovations in capsules with high stability under diverse temperature and humidity conditions.

By distribution channel analysis

Which Distribution Channel Led the Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market in 2024?

The offline retail segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. Their expansion is raised by traditional trust, immediate availability, pharmacist recommendations, and discounts in pharmacies/stores. Also, they can promote the distribution of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications in vegetarian softgel form. One more advantage is that they can physically inspect the product, check labels for "clean-label" or vegan certifications, and compare options in person.

Although the online/e-commerce segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. Easily shop from home, a variety of vegetarian/vegan supplements (Vitamins, Omega-3s, Probiotics), and flexible comparison of products, brands, and competitive pricing are supporting the progression of these channels. As well as they are also offering sufficient space for deeper product information, certifications (vegan, non-GMO, clean-label), customer reviews, and educational content.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

What are the Recent Developments in the Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market?

In September 2025, Finetech unveiled an innovative technology for NJP-1200 capsule filling equipment, achieving soft capsule & also granule into one hard capsule.

In March 2025, Gummy and softgel specialist Sirio introduced XtraGummies, a new technology created to expand the potency, sensory experience and convenience of nutraceutical gummies.

Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market Key Players List

Aenova Group

IFF Pharma Solutions

EuroCaps

Catalent, Inc.

Sirio Pharma Ltd.

Roquette

Smayan Healthcare

Fermentis Life

Forgo Pharmaceuticals

Natural Capsules Ltd.

GNova Biotech

Erkang Pharmaceutical

ACG-Capsules



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The empty capsules market was valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 5.33 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.56%.

The HPMC capsules market stood at USD 0.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand to USD 1.25 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 9.44%.

The empty gelatin capsules market reached US$ 1.23 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to US$ 2.04 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.35%.

The softgel capsules market was valued at USD 9.88 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 17.59 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.94%.

The clinical trial services market was valued at US$ 60.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 141.85 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.85%.

The cleanroom technologies market is expected to grow from US$ 9.47 billion in 2025 to US$ 18.35 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.84%.

The drug discovery market was valued at USD 71.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 174.14 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.24%.

The North America life science market was valued at US$ 35.42 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 110.75 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.08%.

The life sciences BPO market stood at US$ 258 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach US$ 895.54 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 13.64%.

The lip augmentation fillers market was estimated at USD 1.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.66 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.24%.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product/Material

Starch-based Capsules

HPMC (Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose)-based Capsules

Pullulan-based Capsules

Carrageenan-based Capsules

Others (e.g., alginate, agar-based)



By Application

Health Supplements/Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others (e.g., specialty food/functional ingredients)

By Distribution Channel

Offline Retail (pharmacies, health-food stores)

Online/E-commerce

Institutional/B2B (contract manufacturing, bulk supply)



By Region

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Turkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Taiwan India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6447

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest