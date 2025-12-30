Indocia Announces $INDO Token Sale Framework Ahead of First Presale of 2026

Singapore, SG, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Indocia today announced its January 2026 project rollout timeline and the first presale of 2026 framework for its native utility token, $INDO. The announcement follows an initial soft launch phase and outlines a milestone-driven approach designed to prioritize platform readiness, governance activation, and transparent participation before broader market exposure.

Indocia is being developed as a non-custodial, community-first Web3 platform, focused on giving users full control of their digital assets while enabling long-term participation through utility-based token economics and decentralized governance.

January 2026 Rollout Timeline

Indocia has confirmed the following phased rollout schedule:

02 January 2026 | 04:00 GMT – Project announcement and soft launch for registered and whitelist participants

– Project announcement and soft launch for registered and whitelist participants 05 January 2026 | 01:00 GMT – Financial platform activation

– Financial platform activation 08 January 2026 | 04:00 GMT – Token mechanics and backend infrastructure go live

– Token mechanics and backend infrastructure go live 11 January 2026 | 02:00 GMT – DAO and governance framework launch

– DAO and governance framework launch 14 January 2026 | 01:00 GMT – First public $INDO presale phase opens



This structured approach is intended to ensure that core systems and governance are operational before public participation begins.

Presale Structure Overview

The $INDO presale is organised into five progressive phases, targeting an aggregate raise of approximately $1.3 million. Early phases include defined participation thresholds and allocation limits, while later phases expand access to a broader audience.

Phase 1: $62,000 target raise; minimum participation $5,000

$62,000 target raise; minimum participation $5,000 Phase 2: $124,000 target raise; minimum participation $10,000

$124,000 target raise; minimum participation $10,000 Phase 3: $248,000 target raise; minimum participation $25,000

$248,000 target raise; minimum participation $25,000 Phase 4: $372,000 target raise; minimum participation $100

$372,000 target raise; minimum participation $100 Phase 5: $496,000 target raise; minimum participation $50



Allocation availability and participation timelines are disclosed as each phase approaches.

Governance, Security, and Utility

The $INDO token is designed to support governance participation, platform access, and ecosystem engagement. Indocia has confirmed that DAO governance will be activated prior to exchange listings, enabling early token holders to participate in protocol-level decisions.

The $INDO smart contract has undergone an independent third-party audit by Coinsult, confirming ERC-20 compliance and identifying no critical vulnerabilities.

Exchange Listing Strategy

Following the completion of presale phases, Indocia intends to pursue listings on a combination of centralized and decentralized exchanges. Targeted platforms include leading Ethereum-based decentralized exchanges and selected centralized exchanges, subject to listing requirements, regulatory considerations, and available liquidity. Listing outcomes are not guaranteed and remain dependent on market conditions and final presale results.

About Indocia:

Indocia is dedicated to redefining the crypto transaction space, making it safer and more accessible for everyone. With a commitment to security, transparency, and user empowerment, Indocia stands at the forefront of decentralized finance, driving innovation and inclusivity in the digital economy.

Explore the Indocia Deck: https://bit.ly/indodeck



