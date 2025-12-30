Exact Sciences Shareholders Unhappy With $105 Per Share Sale to Abbott Should Contact Julie & Holleman LLP Regarding Potential Claims

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a top-tier shareholder rights firm, is investigating Abbott’s proposed $21 billion acquisition of Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS). Julie & Holleman has already identified conflicts and believes the $105 per share deal price may be too low.

For a free consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/exact-sciences-corp/, or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at scott@julieholleman.com.

The deal was announced in November and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

On December 29, 2025, Exact Sciences filed a preliminary proxy statement with the SEC in connection with the upcoming shareholder vote on the merger. The proxy statement reveals a process where no other bidders were considered. Moreover, one of the company’s financial advisors indicated that Exact Sciences could be worth as much as $136.25 per share.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is investigating potential claims based on the apparent unfairness of the deal, as well as potential conflicts of interest.

