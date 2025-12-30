UNCF’s 42nd Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raises $4 Million to Support HBCUs and Students

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 42nd annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball was a smashing success, held on Saturday, Dec. 20, at the Signia Hotel. The black-tie gala, hosted by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, raised $4 million to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the deserving students they serve.

The event was hosted by the Honorable Andre Dickens, mayor, City of Atlanta, and Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF.

Anthony Anderson, award-winning actor and comedian and a proud HBCU alumnus, brought energy, humor and inspiration as the event’s emcee. It was a night of celebration and giving as attendees gathered to support education and the future of our youth.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, the legendary R&B group En Vogue gave an electrifying performance. Dr. David A. Thomas, president emeritus, Morehouse College, received the prestigious Billye Suber Aaron MASKED Award for his extraordinary leadership and transformative impact on higher education.

Guests attending the Ball included co-founders of the event, Billye Suber Aaron and Ambassador Andrew Young and his wife Carolyn; Senator Raphael Warnock, Congressman Sanford Bishop, Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and husband Derek, and Former Mayor Bill Campbell and wife Sharon, Dekalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran Johnson, Calvin Smyre and Michael Thurmond. The ball welcomed a diverse and influential audience, including celebrities, corporate executives, faith-based leaders, elected officials and community supporters, committed to ensuring students have the opportunity to succeed.

“The Mayor’s Masked Ball, UNCF’s premier fundraising event, is more than an evening of elegance—it’s a beacon of hope for the countless students striving to achieve their dreams,” said UNCF Assistant Vice President Justine Boyd. “Atlanta shows up for our students and we’re grateful for the incredible support that makes this an unforgettable evening of celebration and impact.”

The UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball was made possible by generous sponsors, including Norfolk Southern, the title sponsor and presenting sponsors Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, The Home Depot and UPS.

“UNCF is proud to continue the momentum of fueling HBCUs with vital resources to educate generations of students who will become future leaders in our nation,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF.

“Thanks to the generous support and commitment of our donors, we are moving forward as we help students go to and through college and on to successful careers. We thank everyone who participated in the UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball to help ensure better futures for us all.”

Proceeds from the event will support scholarships for students and operational assistance for UNCF-member colleges. The UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball is still accepting donations. To learn more or to donate, please go to UNCF Atlanta - UNCF.





About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 11,000 scholarships totaling more than $62 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

