Visionary Holdings Inc. Announces Key Governance Updates, Strategic Pivot to High-End Medical Aesthetics, and Timeline for Annual Report Filing

MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the “Company”), today announced several material corporate developments, including the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, the formation of a new leadership team, and a formal strategic shift toward the anti-aging high-end medical aesthetics sector.

A copy of the company’s Report on Form-6K is being provided as an exhibit to this press release for reference.

New Governance and Leadership Team

Following the Annual General Meeting held on October 29, 2025, a new nine-member Board of Directors was elected. The Board subsequently appointed a seasoned executive team to lead the Company’s next phase of growth:

Executive Leadership: Mr. Xiyong Hou serves as Chief Executive Officer, supported by Mr. Jun Huang as Co-CEO, Mr. Robert Jay Lees as Chief Operating Officer, and Ms. Katy Liu as Chief Financial Officer.

Board Leadership: Mr. William T. Chai has been elected Chairman of the Board, with Mr. Donald M. Kealey serving as Vice Chairman.

Audit and Compliance: Assentsure PAC has been reappointed as the Company’s auditor for the 2025-2026 fiscal years.

Strategic Transformation into Medical Aesthetics

Visionary Holdings has successfully completed a strategic transformation, establishing a core business focus on anti-aging high-end medical aesthetics, with its traditional education business now serving as a supplementary division. The Company is prioritizing global technology research and development (R&D) and market expansion within this high-growth track.

Key milestones in this transformation include two major partnerships established in September 2025:

Global R&D Partnership: A cooperation agreement with Jiangsu Yike Regenerative Medicine Technology Co., Ltd. to jointly develop and market medical aesthetics products worldwide.

North American Health Center: A joint venture with Anhui Weikang Kangling Medical Technology Co., Ltd. to build an "Anti-Aging High-End Medical Aesthetics and Health Center" at the Company’s property in Toronto, Canada.

Financial Reporting Update

The Company is pleased to report that the draft of its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 (Form 20-F) is complete and currently undergoing final internal review by its auditors. Visionary Holdings expects to file the Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or before January 12, 2026.

"The successful completion of our strategic pivot marks a new era for Visionary Holdings," said Xiyong Hou, CEO. "By focusing on the anti-aging medical aesthetics market and strengthening our leadership, we are positioned to bring sustained growth and long-term value to our shareholders."

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. is a multi-sector company headquartered in Markham, Ontario. The Company focuses on high-end medical aesthetics and global education resources.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future business development and profit expectations. These statements are subject to industry policies, market environments, and other uncertainties. Investors are cautioned not to rely solely on these statements when making investment decisions.

Contact:

Email: ir@visionary.holdings

Visionary Holdings Inc.

445 Apple Creek Blvd, Unit 217

Markham, Ontario, Canada

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e4f718d0-aa0b-4dac-b2e3-fbcfe71e8a5a