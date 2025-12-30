XFC Parent Xtreme One Entertainment Launches Capital Raise in Partnership with DealMaker Securities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID: XONI) (“Xtreme One” or the “Company”), the parent company of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), today announced the launch of a Regulation Crowdfunding (“Reg CF”) offering pursuant to Section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Regulation Crowdfunding. The offering is being conducted in partnership with DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member, which will serve as the crowdfunding portal for the offering.

The Company is seeking to raise up to $5 million under Regulation Crowdfunding. The offering represents the Company’s first capital raise conducted under Reg CF and follows the completion of its audited financial statements. The offering is intended to provide the public with access to information regarding the Company and its business as it continues to operate and develop its portfolio of sports and entertainment assets.

No money or other consideration is being solicited by this press release, and if sent, will not be accepted except through the offering statement. The offering is being made solely by means of the offering statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes important information about the Company, the securities being offered, and associated risk factors.

DealMaker Securities LLC will provide regulatory, compliance, and investor communication infrastructure in connection with the offering.

Additional information regarding the offering, including access to the Company’s Form C and related disclosures, is available on the authorized Regulation Crowdfunding portal at: https://invest.xtremeone.com/?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=homepage&utm_campaign=homepage.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, live sports, and entertainment. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., the Company licenses and operates the Xtreme Fighting Championships brand, a professional mixed martial arts promotion that has held events in the United States and Latin America since 2006. Xtreme One also owns and operates the 7on7 Association, a youth football platform focused on tournament-based competition.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Xtreme One undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Haley Toigo

htoigo@xtremeone.com

P: (616) 901-3120

Investor Contact

Chris Defendis

cdefendis@xtremeone.com

P: (312) 342-6571