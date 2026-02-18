Xtreme One Entertainment Announces XFC’s Return to Iowa for Live MMA Event on April 25 with XFC 54: Ascension

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID: XONI), a leading media, entertainment, and live sports company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), will return to Iowa with a live professional mixed martial arts event on Saturday, April 25, with XFC 54: Ascension, continuing the organization’s national expansion strategy for 2026.

The event will take place at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, a premier 5,000+ seat venue in the Iowa River Landing district, and will deliver XFC’s trademark high-energy production, elite emerging talent, and competitive matchmaking, reinforcing Iowa’s legacy as one of the most respected combat sports regions in the United States. Long regarded as a cornerstone of American wrestling and MMA culture, the Hawkeye State has produced generations of world-class athletes across collegiate wrestling, Olympic competition, and the UFC.

“Following our last event at Xtream Arena in March 2025, we knew we wanted to come back as quickly as possible. The knowledge of the Iowa fan base and the support from the community was unmatched, and we’re beyond excited to bring XFC 54 back to the area,” said Randel Aleman, COO of XFC Global, Inc. “Through XFC, we are committed to delivering world-class MMA events in markets that truly understand and appreciate the sport. April 25 represents another key milestone as we continue scaling XFC nationally and globally.”

“Having grown up in Iowa, it is one of the most important states in the history of American combat sports and shaped who I was as a fighter and a competitor,” said Xtreme One Board Member Robbie Lawler. “XFC’s commitment to developing wrestling stars into MMA champions is one of the reasons I’m so excited to be on the board, and support the next generation of MMA athletes,” Robbie added.

The April 25 event will feature a full slate of professional bouts, spotlighting top regional prospects alongside nationally recognized fighters competing on one of MMA’s premier development platforms. XFC has long been recognized as a proving ground for future stars, with numerous alumni advancing to the highest levels of the sport.

Tickets go on sale for as little as $20 beginning February 18th at 10:00am CST at https://xtreamarena.evenue.net/events/XFC?&RSRC=PRM_WEB&RDAT=XFC26 and at the Xtream Arena box office. Fans can visit XFC.Global for updates, event information, and official XFC merchandise.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., the company licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 60 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC in 2023, Xtreme One has produced 13 nationally televised MMA events reaching millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on Fandango at Home, CDN Deportes, XFC’s YouTube Channel, American Forces Network, and a growing list of global media platforms. For more information, visit www.XtremeOne.com or XFC.Global.

Media Contact:

Haley Toigo

htoigo@xtremeone.com

P: (616) 901-3120

Investor Contact:

Chris Defendis

cdefendis@xtremeone.com

P: (312) 342-6571