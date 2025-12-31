New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Enters Phase 7 as Project Advances Toward V1 Deployment

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project focused on decentralized lending, has moved into Phase 7 of its token presale as development continues toward its first protocol deployment. The transition marks another step in the project’s planned rollout, which combines staged token distribution with ongoing work on lending infrastructure.





Project Overview and Development Direction

Mutuum Finance is being developed as a DeFi crypto protocol that supports lending and borrowing through two coordinated markets. The protocol is designed to allow users to supply assets and earn yield or borrow liquidity against collateral, using predefined rules for interest rates, collateral limits, and liquidations.

One market follows a pooled model where users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools. In return, they receive mtTokens, which represent their position and increase in value as borrowers repay interest.

The second market enables direct borrowing against collateral, with users able to choose between variable rates that change with demand or stable rates that offer more predictable repayment costs. This dual structure is intended to support different user needs while keeping risk controls consistent across the protocol.

Presale Progress and Phase 7 Status

The MUTM presale began in early 2025 and has progressed through multiple fixed-price stages. The project has now entered Phase 7, continuing the structured distribution model used since launch.

To date, Mutuum Finance has raised $19.5M and reached 18,700 holders. A total of 820M MUTM tokens have already been sold. The overall token supply is capped at 4B MUTM, with 45.5%, or roughly 1.82B tokens, allocated for presale distribution.

Each phase includes a set token price and allocation. As one phase sells out, the next opens at a higher price. MUTM started at $0.01 in Phase 1 and is now priced around $0.04 in Phase 7.

This step-by-step increase reflects the predefined structure rather than sudden price changes. Phase 6 sold out quickly before the move into Phase 7, highlighting rising participation as later stages offer fewer remaining tokens.





Participation Features and Access

Mutuum Finance has added several features aimed at maintaining ongoing participation during the presale period. One of these is a 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This system is designed to encourage consistent involvement rather than single large transactions.

The project also supports card payments for MUTM purchases. This option allows participants to acquire tokens without relying solely on on-chain swaps, which may lower entry barriers for users less familiar with DeFi tools.

Security preparation has progressed alongside token distribution. The MUTM token has received a 90/100 CertiK Token Scan score, reflecting reviews of token structure and configuration.

In addition, the protocol’s lending and borrowing contracts have undergone a full review by Halborn Security . According to the team, the code has been finalized and analyzed as part of this process, with further updates expected as the project approaches testing. Mutuum Finance has also announced a $50k bug bounty program. The initiative is focused on identifying potential vulnerabilities in the codebase before wider deployment.

V1 deployment timeline

According to official statements shared by the team on X , Mutuum Finance is preparing V1 of its lending and borrowing protocol, with a beta deployment planned on the Sepolia testnet. The initial version is expected to include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and automated liquidation mechanisms.

The testnet phase will allow users to interact with the protocol using assets such as ETH and USDT. This stage is intended to validate system behavior and user flows before any further expansion.

With Phase 7 now active, a large portion of the presale allocation has already been distributed. As later phases continue, the remaining allocation becomes smaller while pricing adjusts upward according to the preset structure.

Alongside token distribution, Mutuum Finance has completed security reviews, launched a bug bounty program, and outlined plans for stablecoin markets, oracle infrastructure, and Layer-2 compatibility. With a V1 beta planned on Sepolia, the project continues to progress through its stated roadmap as the presale advances into later stages.