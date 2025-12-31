MEXC Concludes Year-End Golden Era Showdown, Reveals 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC Winners





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has concluded its Year-End Golden Era Showdown on December 17 and announced the winners on its official event page. The trading competition unlocked a 4 million USDT prize pool, including a 2,000g gold bar, a total of 2.3 BTC, and additional trading rewards.

The event attracted wide participation from MEXC's global user base, with 193,664 users registered. A total of 248,708 daily scratch card chances, 10,965 weekly spin opportunities, and 3,080 lottery tickets were generated. To ensure fairness and transparency, the event employed the last five digits of the hash of the first Bitcoin block produced after 20:00 (UTC+8) on December 17, 2025 to determine the winning numbers.

The Tycoon Prize, a 2,000g gold bar (worth 300,000 USDT), was distributed to lottery number 02198. An Elite Prize of 1 BTC (worth 88,000 USDT) was distributed to lottery number 01198. Other BTC prizes, ranging from 0.1 to 0.5 BTC, were also distributed to additional lottery winners.





The winner of the Tycoon Prize said: "I am truly honoured to be the winner. This was an incredible experience, and I still can't quite believe it. I have always loved MEXC for its initiatives and exceptional trading conditions. I'll surely keep using the exchange."

This trading competition represented MEXC's continued investment in user-focused initiatives. The event design combined substantial rewards with blockchain-verified fairness, supporting the exchange's broader efforts to maintain active participation and trust within its global trader community.

Complete prize details are available on the official MEXC event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

