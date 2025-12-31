DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Progress Update: Phase 7, Security Reviews, and Future Infrastructure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. As of its latest update, the project has entered Phase 7 of its token presale and continues to share details about protocol development, security reviews, and long-term infrastructure plans. This article provides a neutral overview of what Mutuum Finance is building and where the project currently stands.





What Is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi crypto protocol designed to support lending and borrowing through two distinct markets. The aim is to provide users with flexible access to liquidity while maintaining structured risk controls.

The first market is a peer-to-contract model. In this setup, users supply assets into shared liquidity pools. In return, they receive mtTokens, which represent their position in the pool. These mtTokens increase in value as interest paid by borrowers accumulates. This approach allows suppliers to earn yield without actively managing individual loans.

The second market is a peer-to-peer model. Here, users can borrow assets directly against posted collateral. Borrowers may choose between variable interest rates that adjust with market demand or stable rates designed to provide more predictable repayment costs. Loan-to-Value limits and liquidation thresholds are used to manage risk if collateral values decline. Together, these two markets form the core of Mutuum Finance’s lending design.

Protocol Development and V1 Launch Plans

According to official statements shared by the team on X, Mutuum Finance is preparing Version 1 of its lending and borrowing protocol. The V1 release is planned as a beta deployment on the Sepolia testnet. This phase will allow users to interact with the protocol using initial assets such as ETH and USDT.

The V1 scope includes core components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and automated liquidation mechanisms. The testnet phase is intended to validate system behavior, interest rate models, and collateral management before any broader deployment.

Security has been a key focus during development. Mutuum Finance has completed a review with Halborn Security, which analyzed the lending and borrowing of smart contracts. The code has been finalized and reviewed under formal security processes, with additional updates expected as testing progresses.

In parallel, the MUTM token has received a 90/100 score from CertiK’s Token Scan. This score reflects checks related to token structure, transparency, and contract configuration. The project has also announced a $50k bug bounty program aimed at identifying potential vulnerabilities in the codebase. These measures are intended to reduce technical risk as the protocol approaches public testing.





Stablecoin and Layer-2 Infrastructure Plans

Stablecoins play an important role in Mutuum Finance’s design. Lending and borrowing with stablecoins can reduce exposure to price volatility and support more predictable activity levels. The protocol plans to support stablecoin markets as part of its core offering.

Mutuum Finance is also considering Layer-2 solutions as part of its longer-term infrastructure roadmap. Layer-2 networks can lower transaction costs and improve execution speed, which may be important for frequent interactions such as interest updates and liquidations. While specific networks have not been finalized, the roadmap reflects an intent to remain compatible with scaling solutions within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Accurate pricing is critical for any lending protocol. Mutuum Finance’s design anticipates the use of decentralized oracle systems to determine asset prices. The roadmap references potential use of Chainlink price feeds, along with fallback data sources and aggregated feeds.

Presale Status and Token Distribution

Mutuum Finance’s token presale began in early 2025 and has progressed through multiple phases. The project is currently in Phase 7. The MUTM token price has increased gradually across phases, moving from $0.01 in Phase 1 to around $0.04 in the current stage.

To date, Mutuum Finance reports that $19.5M has been raised, with approximately 18,700 holders participating. A total of 820M tokens have been sold so far. The overall token supply is set at 4B MUTM, with 45.5% allocated for presale distribution.

In addition to the presale, Mutuum Finance operates a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This feature is designed to encourage ongoing participation rather than one-time activity. The project also supports card payments for MUTM purchases, which may simplify access for users who prefer not to use on-chain swaps.

Position in the DeFi World

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new crypto project building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol with peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer markets. The project has reached Phase 7 of its presale, completed security reviews with Halborn Security, and achieved a 90/100 CertiK Token Scan score.

With plans for a V1 testnet launch on Sepolia, stablecoin integration, oracle-based pricing, and future Layer-2 compatibility, Mutuum Finance continues to outline its technical direction. As development moves forward, the next phase will center on testing, user interaction, and further infrastructure refinement within the DeFi crypto space.