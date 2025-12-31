Why Most New Year’s Resolutions Fail by January—And How to Make Them Stick in 2026

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the calendar turns to 2026, millions around the world embrace the tradition of New Year’s resolutions—promising to be healthier and more productive. But despite good intentions, why do the vast majority of these commitments never make it past January?

According to a Pew Research Center survey, three in ten Americans—more than 100 million people—make New Year’s resolutions. Young adults lead the way with 49% of those aged 18 to 29 setting goals for the new year. Despite that enthusiasm, the same research shows that only 9% of Americans ultimately keep their resolutions.

The failure rate is so familiar it has earned its own unofficial milestones. The second Friday of January is widely known as “Quitters Day,” and January 17, is sometimes dubbed “Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day.”

Why do so many well-intentioned goals fall apart? Experts often cite vague objectives or fading motivation as common culprits. But beneath these surface explanations lies a deeper factor: the reactive mind. The part of the mind that stores past trauma and fuels stress, anxiety, self-doubt and emotional triggers that unconsciously sabotage progress.

“People genuinely want to change,” says Dianetics specialist Alyssa Burke. “But the reactive mind exerts irrational impulses that subconsciously counteract positive decisions. That’s why it’s crucial to get to the root cause.”

That root cause is explained in the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard. It offers a practical approach to remove the negative charge that gets in the way of resolutions, giving individuals a greater chance of fulfilling their goals and living with freedom. Rather than relying on motivation alone, Dianetics focuses on resolving the underlying impediments to lasting change.

“As we enter 2026, many are embracing new trends in goal setting,” Burke adds. “People are craving more ways to transform and Dianetics empowers them by tackling the invisible obstacles that make resolutions hard to sustain.”

For those ready to move beyond temporary resolutions, Dianetics offers a practical methodology that addresses the root cause of self-inhibiting patterns.

Bridge Publications publishes the nonfiction works of L. Ron Hubbard. Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. For more information, visit www.dianetics.org .

