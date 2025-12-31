VistaShares Animal Spirits 2x Daily Strategy ETF (WILD) to Close

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaShares and Tidal Financial Group announce the planned closure and liquidation of the VistaShares Animal Spirits™ 2x Daily Strategy ETF (NYSE: WILD). This decision follows a review of the fund’s viability and was made in the best interests of shareholders.

The fund will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the close of regular trading on Wednesday, January 14, 2025 (the Delisting Date). After this date, WILD shares will no longer trade on an exchange.

Shareholders may sell their shares on the exchange prior to the Delisting Date through their brokerage accounts, subject to customary brokerage commissions and fees. After January 14, 2025, shares will no longer trade on NYSE, and there can be no assurance that an active secondary market will exist.

The fund will liquidate its portfolio on Tuesday, January 20, 2025 (the Liquidation Date). As the fund prepares for liquidation, it will increase its cash holdings, which may cause it to deviate from its stated investment objective and strategy.

On or around the Liquidation Date, WILD will distribute its remaining net assets in cash, pro rata, to shareholders of record who have not sold their shares prior to liquidation. This distribution is expected to be a taxable event for shareholders, and investors should consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences. The liquidation distribution may include accrued capital gains and income. Following the distribution, the fund will be terminated.

